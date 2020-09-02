Inside Simon Cowell's £19million LA home as the family move out The Britain's Got Talent judge has owned it for 16 years

Simon Cowell has officially sold his mansion in Los Angeles for a whopping £19million. The Britain's Got Talent judge put the property on the market in July, after buying it for just £6million in 2004.

SEE: Inside Simon Cowell's stunning Malibu beach house

Loading the player...

WATCH: Simon Cowell shares glimpse inside incredible garden

It's located in the prestigious 90210 zip code of Beverly Hills, and after transforming it during his time there, Simon called it his "dream home".

"This is the place that I feel most at home in LA," he explained. "I love it here. I feel at home, at peace."

MORE: Amanda Holden unveils secret room inside beautiful family home

Inside, the property has six bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as a private movie theatre, a professional tanning salon, a state-of-the-art gym, a spa complete with steam room and massage tables, a solarium, a lap pool and an outdoor pool cabana with an automatic retractable roof.

Simon shared a look at his garden on Instagram

There's also a separate butler and maid quarters, and a 24-hour servant's kitchen.

Apparently, Simon invested £1million into a high-tech security system, with retina and fingerprint authorisation, to keep himself, his son Eric and his partner Lauren Silverman as safe as possible.

RELATED: Amanda Holden leaves fans speechless with video of home entrance

As for décor, Simon opted for a monochrome theme throughout, with white walls and black accents seen in window and door frames and furniture. Even the building, constructed over a five-year period during which time Simon A OK'd every detail, is white with black pipes and balconies on each terrace.

Outside, the patio is white with black steps, and furniture includes white sun loungers and black umbrellas.

According to reports, Simon hopes to move to a quieter area away from Hollywood, in order to keep his family life out of the spotlight.

In the meantime, he also owns properties in Malibu, Wimbledon and Holland Park, where the family will have the choice of staying until they find somewhere else they would like to buy.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.