Where does Strictly star Saffron Barker live? Inside her Brighton house

Saffron Barker came sixth in Strictly Come Dancing

One of the fabulous things about Saffron Barker is that she is used to giving fans regular insights into her gorgeous home via YouTube and Instagram. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, who danced with AJ Pritchard on the show in 2019, is only 19 years old, so still lives at home with her parents in Brighton, but she often shows off her modern kitchen, chic white and grey interiors, and home office setup where she films videos for her 2.2 million YouTube subscribers.

With an estimated net worth of over £800k it's little surprise that Saffron has been able to splash out on some special pieces for her room. Take a look through the gallery to see more of where the vlogger lives…

 

Around Christmas time, the social media star posted this photo showing her gorgeous new shoes, but also showed off her gorgeous front door - adorned with a Christmas wreath of course. The double door is a chic slate grey with frosted glass either side.

The outside of the Barker house can be seen in this post that Saffron uploaded just before heading off on the Strictly live tour. The driveway is clearly a generous size, allowing enough space for their shiny cars.

Saffron posted this picture from inside their family home, and it's clear they have a bit of a shabby-chic theme. The room has a large candle lantern sitting on top of the dark wooden floors and a rustic style mirror and side-table.

Saffron looked super chic in this photo she posted to her Instagram as she sat on their charcoal grey stairs.

Saffron and her family have favoured white and grey tones throughout their house, with a mix of textures including fluffy cushions, soft throws and metallic silver accents helping to lift the muted colour palette.

Posing for a photo in her bathroom, we can see her grey mosaic walls, square sink and dark wood in the background. The room is obviously flooded with natural light, as she not only got this glowing selfie but she also revealed on YouTube that both herself and her mother apply their makeup side-by-side in the bathroom. Sweet!

In a recent vlog, she showed off her organised clothing area which she insists is not a walk-in wardrobe. Standing in front of a clothing rail filled with dresses and heels lined up underneath, she said: "In this room I've actually got outfits paired and it almost looks like a mini walk-in wardrobe - it's totally not."

The kitchen has sleek white cabinets with integrated appliances and an island unit at the centre, with tiled flooring and décor in complementing tones of grey.

 

Saffron has positioned grey stools along the island unit, which doubles up as an eating area and spot to get glammed up for filming or special appearances, as this selfie shows.

Giving us a glimpse inside her Christmas decorations, Saffron's lounge follows the same neutral white and grey colour scheme with a plush fluffy rug and lots of candles.

The teenager's bedroom looks super cosy, with a thick faux fur throw on top of the duvet. Saffron has created a cosy ambience by stringing fairy lights across the headboard of her bed, with a print reading "Namastay in bed" hanging overhead.

Saffron often shares photos from her bedroom on Instagram, which is painted white but has framed prints hanging on the walls, and an IKEA dressing table and drawers displaying her impressive stash of makeup.

 

The 19-year-old has a huge stash of makeup and beauty products, which she stores away in this dressing table and drawers, which also has a mirror, succulents and framed photos on top.

Saffron has two desks set up where she can work on filming and editing her videos for YouTube, with a Mac and desk lamp, and sheepskin throw on the chair.

