One of the fabulous things about Saffron Barker is that she is used to giving fans regular insights into her gorgeous home via YouTube and Instagram. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, who danced with AJ Pritchard on the show in 2019, is only 19 years old, so still lives at home with her parents in Brighton, but she often shows off her modern kitchen, chic white and grey interiors, and home office setup where she films videos for her 2.2 million YouTube subscribers.
With an estimated net worth of over £800k it's little surprise that Saffron has been able to splash out on some special pieces for her room. Take a look through the gallery to see more of where the vlogger lives…
Around Christmas time, the social media star posted this photo showing her gorgeous new shoes, but also showed off her gorgeous front door - adorned with a Christmas wreath of course. The double door is a chic slate grey with frosted glass either side.