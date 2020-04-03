Inside Tamara Ecclestone's lavish £70million London mansion

You might like...
-
The most stylish celebrity Christmas decorations of 2019: the Beckhams, Alex Jones and more
-
Inside This Morning presenters' Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' stunning Surrey home
-
11 celebrities with amazing home bars – from Khloé Kardashian to George Clooney
-
Inside the most lavish royal kitchens from Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle
-
Inside Gordon Ramsay's home as Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip returns tonight
2019 is already off to an exciting start for the Ramsay family, following the news that Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana are expecting their fifth child...