Inside Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's beautiful home where they'll raise their baby boy

It has been a weekend to remember for the Bella family! Not only did Nikki Bella welcome her first child, a baby boy, with former Strictly pro Artem Chigvintsev, but her twin sister Brie Bella gave birth to a baby boy of her own just one day later.
The newborn boy will be a baby brother to Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan's three-year-old daughter Birdie, and no doubt they are enjoying settling in at home with the newest addition to their family.
Brie often gives her followers insight into her family life on Instagram, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic, as they enjoyed more time at home together than ever before. As you would imagine, the property is beautiful – and the garden is even better! Keep reading to see more of where Brie and her family live…