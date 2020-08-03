﻿
Inside Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's beautiful home where they'll raise their baby boy

Brie and Daniel welcomed their second child on 1 August

Inside Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's beautiful home where they'll raise their baby boy
Inside Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's beautiful home where they'll raise their baby boy

Chloe Best
It has been a weekend to remember for the Bella family! Not only did Nikki Bella welcome her first child, a baby boy, with former Strictly pro Artem Chigvintsev, but her twin sister Brie Bella gave birth to a baby boy of her own just one day later.

The newborn boy will be a baby brother to Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan's three-year-old daughter Birdie, and no doubt they are enjoying settling in at home with the newest addition to their family.

Brie often gives her followers insight into her family life on Instagram, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic, as they enjoyed more time at home together than ever before. As you would imagine, the property is beautiful – and the garden is even better! Keep reading to see more of where Brie and her family live…

The entrance to Brie's home features a wide hallway with pale grey walls and wooden flooring. The WWE star has a console table and mirror next to the front door, while a metal grid-style wall hanging and basket to store cushions and blankets can be seen opposite.

The living room has the same neutral colour scheme and features floor-to-ceiling windows next to the fireplace, with a TV mounted on the wall overhead. There is plenty of floor space for Birdie and her little brother to play, and a selection of beautiful ornaments and framed photos on display.

A grey woven rug sits at the centre of the living room, with a circular coffee table and wooden armchairs with grey cushions positioned around it. The space is open-plan with the kitchen, which has white cabinets and pale grey tiles with dark grouting.

The family has a long wooden dining table in their kitchen, which is surrounded by several black metal chairs and has a glass vase of flowers on display at the centre.

We got a peek inside Brie's bathroom when she got ready with her daughter, showing how she has a sink unit with marble worktops and a large mirror overhead, as well as a walk-in shower cubicle with white tiles.

Brie showcased the bathroom for a second time with this beautiful photo of her baby bump. The snap offered another glimpse at the room, which has grey roller blinds at the window, and a white wooden cabinet underneath the sink offering extra storage space.

The bedroom is also decorated in soft tones, with cream bedding and floor-length curtains hanging at the window, but details including rattan storage baskets and a shelf to display house plants prevent it from being too plain.

The family garden looks incredible! Brie and Daniel have raised wooden beds in one area of their outdoor space, where they can grow their own fruit and vegetables at home.

