﻿
artem-chigvintsev-nikki-bella

Strictly star Artem Chigvintsev welcomes first child - see adorable photo

Congratulations to the professional dancer!

Sharnaz Shahid

Strictly Come Dancing star Artem Chigvintsev has welcomed his first child with fiancée Nikki Bella. On Sunday, the couple announced that their little boy had arrived on 31 July – however, they are yet to confirm the name.

Exclusive: Gemma Atkinson shares excitement over next chapter with Gorka Marquez

"7/31/2020 please welcome our precious baby boy Chigvintsev, proud of my love @thenikkibella," the proud dad wrote alongside the first photo, which showed his and Nikki's hands holding their tot's tiny fingers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly stars who found love on the dancefloor

Meanwhile, the new mum gushed: "7/31/2020. Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy."

GALLERY: 11 of the cutest celebrity pregnancy announcements in lockdown

Lisa Riley was one of the first in the Strictly family to congratulate the couple, writing: "So so much love and happiness to you all, could not be happier... make sure he can dance." Pro dancer Gleb Savchenko remarked: "Congrats Artemchik!!! Artemchik so so happy for you." Luba Mushtuk added: "Congratulations."

artem-chigvintsev-nikki-bella-baby

Artem Chigvintsev shared this photo of his little boy

Artem recently shared his excitement over becoming a dad when the pair revealed they were expecting a baby boy in the season finale of Total Bellas. They hosted a fiesta-themed baby shower in honour of the former wrestler's Mexican heritage. Ahead of the show, Artem teased: "Finally today is the day we don't have to keep a secret about gender of our baby.

GALLERY: 8 TV stars who have postponed their weddings amid coronavirus

"Nicole and I are so excited to share this with all of you! Nicole, I love you so so much and how much I appreciate you for going through with this pregnancy, I know it could be challenging at times, you'll make the best mum ever." Following the gender reveal, the professional dancer confirmed on Instagram: "It's a boy."

artem-nikki

This is Artem and Nikki's first child

In April, Artem exclusively opened up to HELLO! about the prospect of becoming parents during lockdown. "It is a really crazy time," he said. "It's going to be interesting to see what happens with the new restrictions. We usually go for pregnancy scans together but I couldn't go to the last one, because new rules meant that Nikki couldn't bring anyone to the hospital. Having a baby is a big deal, so we hope things get better for when the baby arrives."

More on:

More about artem chigvintsev

More news