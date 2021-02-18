﻿
Married At First Sight Australia's Cameron & Jules' home with baby Oliver is idyllic

Jules and Cameron welcomed baby Oliver in October 2020

Married at First Sight Australia season 6 has officially got us hooked, and one of the most loved-up couples on the show has to be Jules and Cameron. Spoiler alert: they are still together now, and they even have a little baby boy called Oliver. They are raising him in a $1.8million mansion in Sydney, and it has to be seen to be believed.

According to The Sun, Cameron sold his one-bedroom apartment in Kirribilli as soon as the filming was over, and it wasn't long before the pair moved into this jaw-dropping house.

Being in Australia with the glorious sunshine, the outside of the property is one of the most important places, and this garden does not disappoint. The family have an idyllic outdoor pool, which baby Oliver has been photographed in, and they also have hedges surrounding the perimeter for privacy and sun-loungers for lazy afternoons spent poolside.

In a video Cameron posted on Instagram, he revealed the exterior of their house, and fans could see that it is a red brick building with porch area and large sliding doors.

The couple like to spend time on their outdoor decking, making the most of the balmy evenings, and they even rang in 2021 from this picturesque spot.

WATCH: Married At First Sight Australia season 6 has us on the edge of our seats 

The veranda area was fully showcased in another snap Cam posted, and its sizable lounging space was clear for all to see. The couple has comfy hessian furniture to relax on and the outdoor table has been decorated with faux flowers.

Inside, Jules has been keen to get on with decorating and their living space shows off her flair for interior design. The family has palm-print wallpaper on the walls, modern grey tiled flooring, and a shabby chic dresser.

The sideboard has been dressed stylishly with a picture frame, two small plants, and a light.

One corner of their home has been decorated with line drawings of the family and there is also a bohemian macrame hanger on the wall. Jules joked that this would become the "naughty corner" one day for their son Oliver.

The show first aired in Australia in 2019, and the pair got engaged at the end of the show before saying "I do" properly in November 2019. Their son, Oliver Chase Merchant was born in October 2020.

