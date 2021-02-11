Meet the experts on Married at First Sight Australia series six The E4 reality show has been a big hit recently…

If you love reality TV, then chances are you've been watching series six of Married at First Sight Australia recently along with the rest of us.

The E4 programme has been all anybody can talk about due to its fiery and dramatic moments. But while the couples seem to take up most of the attention of the viewers, the show's three experts often act as the glue that hold the entire experiment together.

From matching the couples at the beginning, to offering their support and words of wisdom during the often tense commitment ceremonies. So who are they? Meet the three experts below…

WATCH: Married at First Sight Australia series six trailer

Married at First Sight Australia expert John Aiken

John Maxwell Aiken is often thought of as the voice of reason on the show and often gives his blunt, but fair, views on the situation (remember THAT awkward moment when he told Susie off?).

Viewers might be surprised to learn that John was once a professional cricketer who played for the Auckland and Wellington teams in New Zealand. While playing professionally, John also trained as a relationship expert and ran a private practice in New Zealand and in Australia.

The 50-year-old's time on Married at First Sight is not his only experience in TV, as he's appeared on ABC documentary Making Couples Happy and Making Families Happy. He's been married to wife Kelly from 13 years and the couple have two children together.

John is former professional cricketer

Married at First Sight Australia expert Mel Schilling

Like her colleague John, Mel Schilling is also a relationship and marriage expert. Throughout her career, she's offered support and advice on a range of different issues including dating, relationships, career advice and divorce. The 49-year-old is also happily in a relationship with her partner Gareth and the couple have a daughter, Maddie.

Mel is a relationship expert

Married at First Sight Australia expert Dr Trisha Stratford

Doctor Trisha Stratford is a clinical neurotherapist who has been working as a consultant for over 25 years. The medic also specialises in the neuroscience and cognitive behaviour of relationships, bringing plenty of knowledge and expertise to the show.

Trisha worked on series six, but has since left the show

However, although the couples of series six are lucky to receive her advice, the expert decided to leave the show in 2019 and was soon replaced by Alessandra Rampolla. Trisha is in a happy relationship after meeting her partner in 2018.

