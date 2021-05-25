﻿
Ben Affleck's huge £13m mansion could be a show home

The Justice League star lives in California

While it is currently reported that Ben Affleck is at JLo's Miami mansion amid the Bennifer reunion rumours, the Gone Girl actor usually resides in California. He has been living in his $19.2million (£13million) property in Pacific Palisades since 2018, and we can see why he loves it there.

Ben shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and nine-year-old Samuel, and so it is likely that they often go and stay there.

From the seven picture-perfect bedrooms through to the gourmet chef's kitchen, take a look at Ben's epic home…

Meal time is a lavish affair with a spacious gourmet chef’s kitchen and breakfast area. This light and airy room is fitted with wooden cabinets and state-of-the-art appliances, with a small dining table that offers views over the spacious garden and private swimming pool. 

The residence boasts seven bedrooms and the master suite contains a separate sitting area, dual bathrooms and two large walk-in wardrobes. It has a bright white colour scheme, with gold accents and plush rugs placed on the wooden flooring.

The main level of the house includes a huge living room with a fireplace and two large sliding glass doors that lead to the outdoor entertainment area. The room is conveniently connected to the kitchen's breakfast area, and could double up as a games room, with a pool table currently taking pride of place behind the sofas. 

One of the stylish bathroom suites has been fitted out with a white free-standing bathtub which has a crystal chandelier hanging overhead. Marble tiling lines the floors and sink unit, creating an opulent and chic look.

It’s only fitting that the movie star has a lower level in his home complete with a screening room. The bottom of the house also includes a gym, family room with a full bar and a temperature controlled wine cellar and maid’s room. What more could he want?

The 13,000 square foot estate has an expansive back garden, complete with a swimming pool, outdoor BBQ, spa and guest house. We're sure Ben's three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel will love to run around and play here when they come to visit.

