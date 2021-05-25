Ben Affleck's huge £13m mansion could be a show home

While it is currently reported that Ben Affleck is at JLo's Miami mansion amid the Bennifer reunion rumours, the Gone Girl actor usually resides in California. He has been living in his $19.2million (£13million) property in Pacific Palisades since 2018, and we can see why he loves it there.
Ben shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and nine-year-old Samuel, and so it is likely that they often go and stay there.
From the seven picture-perfect bedrooms through to the gourmet chef's kitchen, take a look at Ben's epic home…