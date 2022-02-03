Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez still share this $32.5m home a year after their split The Marry Me actress owns several properties

Jennifer Lopez may have happily reconciled with Ben Affleck following her split from Alex Rodriguez, but she does still have some ties with her ex almost a year on.

The Marry Me actress reportedly still shares a £32.5million (£25million) Miami mansion with her former fiancé, which they bought together in 2020.

It is not clear what the pair have planned for the property long-term, and whether one of them intends to live there or if they wish to keep it as an investment. Both Jennifer and Alex own several other properties across Miami, Manhattan and Los Angeles, and also share a modest $1.4million (£1million) ranch-style cottage in Encino, that they bought in 2019.

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, their Miami property is situated on an estate of almost an acre, it has ten bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a lift, a library, wine room, beautiful kitchen, family room, a guest house, and a 100-foot wooden dock.

The property has incredibly luxurious interiors

There is also an incredible infinity pool and spa with beautiful views across the ocean and Miami skyline, as well as a covered cabana seating area for entertaining.

Photos from the property's listing offer a look at the luxurious interiors, including large arched windows, Venetian plaster walls and antique fireplaces, as seen here in the living room.

The kitchen features a dining table for family mealtimes

The kitchen is equally grand, with white cabinets and integrated appliances, and a dining table at the centre where Jennifer and her children could sit down together at mealtimes. There is also a separate dining room for a more formal setup when entertaining guests.

There are ten bedrooms within the house, including this huge suite which boasts its own private balcony, separate seating area and fireplace. Who wouldn't want to wake up to these views?

The breathtaking home has ten bedrooms

This master bathroom, meanwhile, looks like the perfect space to relax and recharge, with a free-standing bathtub next to the window, and a huge walk-in double shower with marble and glass surround at the centre.

There are also 12 bathrooms, including this master suite

The exterior of the property is no doubt what captured the former couple's attention, thanks to the huge infinity pool and uninterrupted ocean views.

Jennifer's home has a beautiful infinity pool

There is also plenty of space for outdoor entertaining, with a covered glass dining table, comfy sofas and seating, and sun loungers lining the pool. It sounds like the perfect place for Jennifer to be during this difficult time.

There is plenty of space for outdoor entertaining

