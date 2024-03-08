Inside HELLO!'s empowering Second Act launch event

International Women's Day saw a group of incredible, inspirational females flock to Langan's in Mayfair to talk about women's place in business, and to launch HELLO!'s new midlife content pillar Second Act.

With Second Act, HELLO! reframes midlife as an empowering, exciting new life stage, and who better to herald in this new era than a room full of confident, successful and vibrant women? The glittering guest list included the ever-impressive Dame Kelly Holmes, trailblazing Andrea McLean, motivating Michelle Griffith Robinson and inspirational Julia Bradbury, to name just a few.

Attendees were treated to breakfast at Langan's and a goodie bag courtesy of our event partners, Not On The High Street who decked out the beautiful space with stylish creations from their makers. GOPO Joint Health and BlueIron supplements were also in the goodie bag thanks to the brands partnering with us, to help guests feel energised ahead of another busy day, juggling it all and feeling fabulous while doing it.

The event saw a lively, thought-provoking panel discuss everything from having faith in yourself to getting back into the workplace, with the esteemed speakers comprising Kate Stephens, CEO of Smart Works, journalist Rosie Green, confidence coach Tiwalola Ogunlesi and founder of Deliciously Ella, Ella Mills, chaired by HELLO!'s chief content officer, Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon.

Each of these ground-breaking women had a tale of women-supporting-women to tell, encouraging guests to do what they could to help women get a place at the business table, and to turn midlife on its head so we can believe in ourselves and our ability, and most importantly – lift one another up

"Midlife is the beginning of a new adventure, but it won't always be easy," says Rosie, whose new role as HELLO!'s Second Act editor-at-large sees her pen a weekly column both in print and on Hellomagazine.com. "The support from other women is what will get us through."

Tiwalola's mission is to instil confidence in her fellow females, believing that as women we've internalised the fact that we're not good enough, and that we're not doing enough. "This heaviness holds us back from trusting in our own ability," she says. "We have to focus on our strengths and wake up to our worth. Be your confident and unstoppable self."

The lively discussion honed in on the fact that as women, we are expected to juggle endless tasks on a daily basis, with presenter and author Andrea McLean imploring her fellow attendees to shift this narrative. Rather than be appreciated for doing it all, we must encourage others in our life to take on some of the load, she advised.

Ella Mills, who is mother to two young children, related, adding: "We don't want to have chinks in our armour and show perceived weakness, in case people think we're not up to juggling it all," with Tiwa referencing the wise words of Michelle Obama, noting we can have it all, but not all at the same time.

"There will be times in our lives when we prioritise the needs of our families over our own goals, but we will reclaim these goals at another point – never keep your greatness inside, the world needs it," Tiwa encouraged.

As the panel wrapped, the floor was opened to a lively discussion, with Dame Kelly Holmes noting that it's not only women with children who bear a heavy load, reminding guests that those without children still shoulder the needs of others – and their burden should not go unnoticed, with the room erupting into riotous applause for Kelly's support of all women, regardless of their role in life.

Presenter Julia Bradbury closed the audience discussion with the wise words that without our health, we have nothing, imploring women to remember that self-care is never selfish.

The event wrapped with attendees tucking into a delicious Langan's breakfast of avocado and smoked salmon - what a way to kick off IWD!

