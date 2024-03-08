Introducing HELLO!'s Second Act: reframing midlife for amazing women

Welcome to HELLO!'s Second Act, a space dedicated to celebrating amazing women in midlife and beyond.



For too long, we were expected to fade into the background when we hit 45, but we're here to reframe your Second Act as a celebratory, exciting new chapter with endless possibilities ahead.

As we hit midlife, we know who we are and what we want. We're more confident in ourselves and free from society's expectations. "In midlife, you realise that life is too short, and you do a declutter, fine-tuning certain aspects and making space for only good things," says beauty icon Ruby Hammer, 62.

© Instagram Ruby Hammer celebrates midlife

"Silly things suddenly don't bother you," Ruby adds. "We've got one life and at this age, we realise little things aren't worth dwelling on."

Your happiness is likely on the up, too, according to Professor Andrew Oswald, who has dedicated his life to the pursuit of happiness and directed HELLO!'s research for our HELLO! Happiness project.

Professor Oswald explains that our happiness can be measured on a U curve. We start at the top of the U at 18, and the bottom is when we're 47 – so when it comes to midlife, the only way is up.

Why HELLO! is launching Second Act

HELLO! wanted to create a space dedicated to sharing incredible stories from midlife; somewhere you can find inspiring stories of like-minded women, living their best life beyond 45.



From women who embarked on new careers in their fifties, to those who travelled the world alone after their children left home, to women who finally felt confident when they reached their forties, Second Act is devoted to celebrating the incredible stories of midlife, and we'd love to have you along for the journey - because being part of a community makes everything more enjoyable.

Our Second Act content covers everything from health and beauty to fashion and fitness, to careers and relationships – with a hefty dose of inspiring stories from women in menopause too.

Read on for some of the key pieces of advice we've gleaned from midlife women

1. Fashion doesn't stop at 45

"As we get older, the phrase 'dressing for your age' is thrown around a lot, but at 54, I am absolutely not 'dressing for my age'," says stylist Lisa Talbot. "I'm dressing for the person I am, and the woman I want to be.

© AKP Branding Stories Lisa Talbot specialises in making women feel confident through style

"There's a notion in society that when we hit 45, become a mother, or start a new job role, we should flick a style switch and suddenly be dressing as a different person just because of our age or situation. But I believe it's more important to dress according to the person that we are, rather than for how old we are.

"For the ultimate confidence boost, forget how you 'should' dress, and instead embrace who you are and wear the clothes that you love and give you confidence - no matter your age!"

MORE FROM LISA: Why I'm absolutely not 'dressing for my age' at 54

2. It's not too late to get into fitness

"I teach a group of midlife women at the gym and many of them worry that they might not fit in at the gym," says Esme Stone, 51, of JD Williams, who teaches yoga and Pilates. "In their mind's eye, they imagine gyms full of nubile 20-something women in crop tops, but in reality, the gym is a place for every kind of body.

Esme Stone teaches Pilates

"I reassure my clients that nobody is looking at them because everyone is worrying about themselves. The real success of exercise is not caring about what other people think of you and just cracking on.

"Remember that every single person in your class has been the new person at some point and they too felt daunted. Everyone will have empathy for you because they will remember what it was like to be in your position."

INSPIRATION: What midlife women want you to know about exercise

3. Your confidence comes flooding back

Too often we're told confidence dwindles as we get older and we feel we're not who we used to be, but lots of the women we spoke to said they found the opposite.

"As we get older and learn about ourselves, we tend to become more confident advocating for what we want because we care less about what other people think of us," says Hannah Albertshauser, co-founder of Bloom.

READ: Why women in their 40s are more confident voicing their desires

4 .You set yourself new, realistic benchmarks

Midlife gives us the ability to accept where we are now and not compare ourselves to former versions, says Ruby Hammer.

"Rather than trying to be who you were at 21, 31, or 41, enjoy where you are now," Ruby advises. "Don't hold yourself to the same standards. Sure, maybe you can't run like you did in your thirties, but you still can run!" she celebrates.

READ: Sadie Frost's second act: 'I'm the best version of me'

5. You gain new perspective

In midlife, we come to appreciate ourselves more as we are now, and how we used to be. "Any time spent lamenting my body over the years was a waste of that body," Ruby says.

Mia Mauge changed her life at 54

This is a mindset model Mia Mauge, 54, agrees with, sharing: "When I was in my forties, I feared ageing. I look back and think, 'What a waste of precious time that was.' Midlife has been the most magical time of evolution for me, and I wished I'd know that it would be so powerful"

MORE FROM MIA: I changed my entire life at 54 – here's what happened

6. There's more time for friendship in midlife

"Since being in my fifties, I nurture and value my long-term friendships so much more, due to the time we have invested in each other and the many highs and lows we have experienced between us through the decades," says Anna Richards.

Anna Richards said her fifties are her best decade yet

"These are precious, meaningful friendships that are even more important to me in my 50s. Friendships that can’t easily be replaced and offer wonderful consistency of fun and laughter -something I have come to cherish so much."

Visit HELLO!'s Second Act hub for more inspiring stories of women living their best midlife