I suffered total burnout at 48 – but now I'm healthier than ever at 50

I turned fifty this year, and so far, it's looking like my most successful decade yet.

This doesn't mean building and selling a multi-million business empire, as I did in my forties. Instead, it means that I've finally figured out a work-life balance.

As a self-confessed workaholic, work-life balance is not a concept I've been overly familiar with, but after 30 years and a serious health scare, I've just about cracked it. And what's more, I'd urge every juggling midlife woman to do the same.

What led me to burnout

My career is certainly not linear and has never been conventional.

I've put in serious work hours over the last three decades, and that has meant making several sacrifices. My early twenties were spent finishing my degree at Oxford University. The years that followed saw me working night and day and by 25, I had set up my own marketing business.

My thirties were spent building my next business, Love Home Swap, a home-swapping business inspired by the film 'The Holiday.' The community grew from 200 homes to 250,000 within just five years and In 2017, I sold the business for $53m to Wyndham, the US hotel group.

In my forties, I moved on to set up women’s-only members club AllBright, which I co-founded with Anna Jones in 2018. It became an overnight success and we began a global roll-out with three clubs in London and one in LA.

Burnout

After months of commuting between LA and London on a weekly basis, hosting events with eminent public figures and female celebrities, a strict exercise regime and juggling family life, my body finally said 'enough.'

© Getty Debbie struggled with burnout in her 40s

The lack of sleep and stress had taken its toll and I ended up in hospital with pleurisy and pneumonia, followed by eight weeks of antibiotics, which destroyed almost all of my good bacteria. Doctors confirmed my illness had been caused by burnout and I needed to readdress my work-life balance.

I took the advice on board and after handing over the reins at AllBright, and taking a break to revaluate, I decided I would focus on advisory work and female-focussed projects, which I remained passionate about. Pausing is not in my nature, so I didn't rest for long!

Perimenopause

At the same time, I also learnt I was perimenopausal, so with my entrepreneurial background I couldn't resist setting up a hub for women like me who wanted advice, as well as efficient products to help ease symptoms.

This led me to co-found The Better Menopause, where I formed a team of menopause experts and ambassadors including Dr. Shahzadi Harper and TV presenter Cherry Healey.

Debbie founded The Better Menopause to help other women

We have since launched science-backed supplements, Better Gut, to tackle symptoms from anxiety to hot flushes and Better Night for insomnia and sleep disturbance, with more in the pipeline and plans to launch in the US later this year.

As well as being Executive Chair at The Better Menopause, and on the board at Channel 4, I am still on a mission to advocate for women in the workplace and business. This is why I am also chair of the Invest in Women Taskforce.

We are working to make the UK the best place in the world to be a female entrepreneur, starting by creating one of the world's largest dedicated funding pots for female-powered businesses.

Fabulous fifties

At 50, I genuinely feel stronger and in better health than I ever have.

Debbie shares her career highs and lows

My biggest piece of advice for women entering their second act is to spend time focussing on what your passions are, and seeing if there's a way you can draw on your previous career experience to weave that into your work life.

Ensure that you ringfence time for yourself, whether it be a yoga class or a regular meet-up with friends, and remember to look after your health with plenty of self-care too.