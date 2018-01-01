Liza Minnelli back in US after collapsing at Swedish concert

14 DECEMBER 2007



Veteran performer Liza Minnelli has returned to the US for medical tests alter collapsing during a concert in Sweden. The 61-year-old singer was half way through her appearance at a sold-out show in Gothenburg when she fainted as she tried to leave the stage, slipping over the edge.



The show's promoter revealed she was caught by the production manager as she fell, and escaped serious injuries. The reason for the collapse is not known.



A spokesperson for Liza - who has a history of health problems - said she was "rushed back to her hotel by her manager" and a doctor was called after she became "very ill" during the performance. Shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday night in Copenhagen were cancelled.



Now back in the US, the Oscar-winner is scheduled to undergo medical tests. "She will be seeing her doctor to determine what caused her dizziness and to collapse," a statement on her website confirms. The entry also assures fans "Liza is fine".