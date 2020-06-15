Liza Minnelli denies knowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – read her response to friendship reports It had been reported that Liza had reached out to the couple during lockdown

Liza Minnelli has been forced to speak out about her reported friendship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after a publication revealed that she had reached out to them during lockdown.

Taking to her official Facebook account, the star, 74, wrote: "While I wish them well, I have never met Prince Harry and Meghan. Any statement to the contrary is a complete fabrication."

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their son Archie are living in Tyler Perry's LA house

A news report in The Sun revealed that the Cabaret star had been helping the Duke "find his feet" in Los Angeles. According to the publication, Liza had decided to reach out because she had been close to Harry's mother, Princess Diana, in the past.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may not know the Hollywood star, but they are not short of close friends who are supporting their new move. The couple, who are living in Tyler Perry's house, are good friends with Serena Williams, who lives close by, as well as Oprah Winfrey, who reportedly played an important part in finding them their current house.

Other friends of the couple include Amal and George Clooney and Suits actress Abigail Spencer, who will no doubt be showering the Duchess with flowers after opening a subscription-based floral business in LA.

Liza Minnelli pictured with Princess Diana

Sharing the news on Instagram last month was another one of Meghan's close friends, Jessica Mulroney, who posted about Abigail's new venture, County Line Florals. "Abigailspencer started this lovely subscription-based floral business in Los Angeles. Flowers always make my day a little brighter," she captioned a photo of Abigail.

Abigail and Meghan have been friends for years and now live close to each other in LA following Harry and Meghan's move to America in March. "I saw her and was like, 'Who is this gorgeous girl?' She was just so stunning and there was just something about her, and that's how we met," Abigail previously told ET about the start of their friendship.