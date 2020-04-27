Adorable blind Collie puppy has his very own guide dog – watch the video The pair are looking for their forever homes

A blind Border Collie puppy named Paddy has his very own guide dog in the shape of best friend Sheeva, the bulldog. The inseparable pair struck up a friendship after six-month-old Paddy arrived at the RSPCA's Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford and District branch, where two-year-old Sheeva has been since December. Paddy is believed to have been bred at a puppy farm, and RSPCA vets think he lost his sight as a newborn puppy after an infection was left untreated. The staff at the RSCPA branch found Sheeva was a perfect match for Paddy due to her "gentle nature, especially around Paddy." The pair are now looking for their forever homes after DEFRA lifted the rehoming and fostering ban that had been put in place during the Coronavirus pandemic. Watch the video to see the adorable pup-pals playing.

Watch the cutest best friends Sheeva the bulldog and Paddy the blind Collie at play

