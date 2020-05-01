People are dressing up as their favourite works of art

It was announced last month that the Met Ball 2020 was cancelled. No big surprise, but that meant seeing no Sarah Jessica Parker, Rihanna or Katy Perry interpreting Anna Wintour and New York's Metropolitan Museum's theme in outlandish and lavish costumes. The Met Gala 2020 theme was About Time: Fashion and Duration, and even though we won't see the famous steps of the NYC museum awash with celebs on the first Monday of May, we can indulge our love of all things art with the Met Museum's challenge, #mettwinning - and it's taking over Instagram. The museum is encouraging art aficionados to recreate their favourite pieces of art in real life, in any way they want to. Cue hundreds of people dressing up as the subjects of famous portraits, copying the art for themselves or our favourites, making their pets their muse and dressing them up as famous paintings too.

The Getty Museum in LA has also launched a similar challenge, the #gettymuseumchallenge, but theirs comes with a caveat. "We challenge you to recreate a work of art with objects (and people) in your home," the museum wrote. "Choose your favourite artwork; Find three things lying around your house; Recreate the artwork with those items; And share with us." And boy did the internet share.

People have been flexing their creativity for the challenges, recreating iconic masterpieces like Madonna and Child (1290-1295) with a pet dog and Edvard Munch's The Scream with a child and some soft furnishings. Someone even recreated Albrecht Durer, Bat, 1522, using a potato. Because why not?

