Missy the cat with no ears finds her forever home

Meet Missy, the beautiful rescue cat with no ears who has just found her loving, forever family. She is also the first animal to go to a new home from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home since the charity started rehoming its dogs and cats since the coronavirus lockdown. Missy, a beautiful tortoiseshell kitty, was taken to the charity's London centre in February when her owner's circumstances changed. Staff soon noticed that three-year-old Missy wasn't a happy cat – Battersea staff noted that she kept shaking her head and seemed unhappy. Battersea's team of vets decided to run some tests on Missy, and discovered both of her ears contained polyp masses – and were extremely infected.

Missy the cat has now found her forever home

After exploring all of Missy's options, vets made the tough decision to operate on both of her ear canals and remove the outside of her ears. After the operation, staff were overjoyed to see Missy become a happy, playful cat, who loved playing with string toys and cuddling – and she quickly caught the attention of her forever family.

Missy arrived at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home as an unhappy cat

"Beautiful Missy is truly one of a kind," said Battersea Dogs & Cats Home cattery team leader Michelle Henry-Clement. "Although she may appear earless, she can still hear perfectly well and quickly became a much happier cat following her treatment. We were sad to say goodbye to our unique cat but very excited for her to start the next chapter of her life."

