These sisters are skipping to raise funds for the NHS – and were inspired by Captain Tom Moore It's a sister skipathon!

National hero Captain Tom Moore, who raised over £30million for NHS Charities by walking laps of his garden, has inspired a pair of sisters from New Malden to do their own brilliant act of kindness during the coronavirus crisis to raise funds for NHS Charities too. Emily, 14 and Lottie Cleaver, 9, have been skipping 1,000 skips every day for the past month – racking up an incredible 33,000 skips since they started their skipathon challenge. The girls have raised over £1,100 in sponsorship from friends and family through their JustGiving fundraising page, and have vowed to keep going until they are both back at school.

Lottie and sister Emily have been busy skipping for charity

Emily said the challenge was her younger sister Lottie's idea, and she decided to join in as it was for such a good cause. Emily told HELLO!: "We’ve had some days where our legs are a bit sore, we've been a bit tired, but we've carried on. Once you start, its fun, especially when you know what you're doing it for. We're being resilient and getting through it because we want to raise money."

The sisters are also baking and sewing for NHS staff, too

Emily and Lottie's acts of kindness haven't stopped at their skipathon, either. They have been busy baking cupcakes and sewing face masks for NHS staff too. "We want to help them however we can," said Lottie. "We both love baking and it made us happy to deliver 48 rainbow cupcakes to Kingston Hospital." "We want to help the NHS workers in any way we can," Emily added. "We think they're amazing."

