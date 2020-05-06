This British carmaker just donated a fleet of motors to support NHS heroes They're helping charities across the world during the COVID-19 crisis, too

British carmaker Jaguar and Land Rover has deployed 362 vehicles worldwide to support charities and frontline workers tackling coronavirus – and their latest drop saw them supply a fleet of Jaguars to the Help NHS Heroes campaign. The scheme is helping thousands of frontline NHS staff and carers by providing easy access to fresh food and vital supplies, which they can order via an app and collect from their NHS place of work. The 15 Jaguars supplied will now allow for home deliveries, too. Jason Mawer, the founder of Help NHS Heroes, said: "This fleet of Jaguars will make a huge difference in our ability to deliver essential supplies to NHS staff at a time when we have a duty to support these heroes in our communities."

The cars will help deliver vital supplies and fresh food to NHS staff

Jaguar Land Rover are also working with the government and has offered its research and engineering knowledge, as well as digital engineering and design, printing of 3D models and prototypes, machine learning, artificial intelligence and data science support. The company is also scaling up production of its protective face visors, producing a further 14,000 visors each week for key workers across the UK.

And it isn't just in the UK that the they're helping. In South Africa, the Jaguar Land Rover team has partnered with the South African Red Cross and the Minnie Dlamini Foundation to deliver more than 2,400 food packs - enough food to last a month - to those most vulnerable in their society as part of the Feeding South Africa Together initiative.

