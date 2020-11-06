Lexus LC Convertible 2020 review: We test the luxurious new open-top car

Already highly regarded, the Lexus LC Convertible is what's known in the automotive industry as a "halo" model - a flagship vehicle that captures the public's imagination and generates interest in a brand's other cars. Unlike most other cars in the Lexus line-up, the LC Convertible is not a hybrid. In fact, it's quite the opposite. Under that sensual bonnet lurks a sonorous 5.0-litre V8 engine capable of catapulting this stunner from 0-62mph in five seconds flat and on to a top speed of 167mph.

RELATED: 10 top tips for buying a used car on eBay

READ: Land Rover Defender 2020 review: The Queen's favourite car just got a sleek makeover

Whether the roof is up or down, the LC Convertible's sleek silhouette, muscular rear haunches and pert derriere are preserved, while the front end is still dominated by the epic "spindle" Lexus grille. Inside, it's a gorgeous blend of the style, top quality materials and attention to detail we've come to expect from the Japanese brand. Technically it's a 2+2 which means there are two seats in the back, but the reality is that there is only limited space for very small people or child seats.

MORE: 13 best large family cars, from hatchbacks to SUVs

No such problems for the driver and passenger where you sit comfortably low, cocooned in sports seats, and there's no need to worry about the winter chill thanks to the heated seats and amazing neck-warming vents in the headrests.

Press the Start button, fire up the engine, flick the dinky gear selector into Drive and you're away. It will purr along happily, but it's a different matter when you put your foot down. The V8 soundtrack is glorious, there's stacks of effortless power on tap, while the 10-speed automatic gearbox is super slick.

You can have a lot of fun in the LC Convertible. Grip and traction are excellent. More spirited drivers can select the Sport and Sport+ modes - ideal for experiencing the engine’s growl. However, beware in the wet or on loose surfaces because it is possible to get caught out by 457bhp going through the rear wheels.

The ride is superb and it's a refined experience, roof up or down. The hood itself takes 15 seconds to close and an extra second to open, and the slick action can be performed at speeds of up to 31mph.