Your perfect car according to your star sign

Horoscopes tell us about our character traits and can help us make some of life's biggest decisions. Choosing a car is a prime example because unless you know exactly what you want, it can be a more complicated process than you might think.

Many drivers just want something cheap and cheerful, others prioritise factors such as reliability, practicality, safety and economy, while some need a car that conveys style and comes with badge appeal.

Star signs can reveal a lot about your personality, interests, and even your driving style. We've teamed up with online car buying site cinch and experiential astrologer and tutor Dr Deborah Maw to explore how horoscopes can affect a person’s choice of car and their traits as a driver.

© Ford Pint-sized Ford Fiesta ST hot hatch is great fun to drive

Aries – Ford Fiesta ST

Known for being bold and ambitious, Aries have little patience for busy roads and traffic jams. "Aries like a nippy car – something they can jump in and go at a moment’s notice,” says Dr Deborah. “They want to avoid traffic and get to their final destination fast.

"They can be prone to a bit of road rage if held up, as they’re impatient to get to where they’ve decided to go. Try breathing and counting to 10 – you’ll get there in a calmer state."

cinch's motoring editor, Sam Sheehan, reckons a Ford Fiesta ST might be just the ticket. Sporty, responsive and fuel efficient, it's the perfect car for motorists with no time to waste.

© Volvo Looking for space, safety and comfort? Try the Volvo XC90

Taurus – Volvo XC90

Taureans have a soft spot for comfort and relaxing environments. For this reason, they want a vehicle with ample room and handy add-ons to suit their vibe.

"Taureans like a bigger car than Aries – possibly an SUV,” explains Dr Deborah. “The model needs to be secure, reliable, comfortable and with plenty of cup holders! They drive in a measured way, possibly annoying other drivers because they’re driving very cautiously. If they believe they have the right of way, they’re unlikely to shift."

To meet the need for space and security of a Taurus, Sheehan says that the Volvo XC90 could be right up their street. The XC90 is a big, elegant SUV offering comfort and a clear view of the road thanks to its high driving position.

© Fiat Funky Fiat 500e - an all-electric small car with a big personality

Gemini – Fiat 500e

Geminis are driven by an insatiable curiosity and are characterised by a playful personality that always chases several pursuits.

Dr Deborah believes that – if they could – Geminis would instead fly or go by train as it gives them a chance to meet new people and get to their final stop quicker. This is why they are more suited to an agile car, equipped with a good stereo system for music, podcasts or language courses.

"Geminis and the Fiat 500e are a perfect match," says Sheehan. The 500e is cute and nippy, allowing you to zip through traffic with ease. It also has an intuitive and user-friendly infotainment system.

© Land Rover The Land Rover Discovery is one of the ultimate go-anywhere vehicles

Cancer – Land Rover Discovery

Caring, intuitive and emotional, Cancerians want a vehicle that helps them feel protected and that’s roomy enough for spontaneous family trips.

"The car of a Cancerian is likely to be full of picnic remnants, rugs, wellies, or even swimming gear for an impromptu dip,” reckons Dr Deborah. “As a motorist, they tend to take up a lot of space in the road and drive with caution and patience."

Based on the sign’s traits and driving style, Sheehan believes that the Land Rover Discovery has everything a Cancerian needs. This epic off-roader is the ultimate go-anywhere vehicle, boasting a big boot - ideal for storing suitcases and camping equipment for family getaways.

© Mercedes-Benz The luxurious Mercedes-AMG SL 63 roadster delivers luxury, performance and serious kerb appeal

Leo – Mercedes-AMG SL Roadster

Leos are the kings and queens of the zodiac – they are passionate, extroverted and somewhat theatrical. They love to bask in the spotlight and are likely to turn a few heads en route.

"Leos like to be noticed," smiles Dr Deborah. "They may drive a flashy car, either a convertible or a very expensive model, and possibly red and fast. “The stereo is likely to be blasting rock music, with the roof down as often as possible and the wind blowing in their hair."

A Mercedes-Benz SL should tick all the right boxes for drivers born between July 23 - August 22. This is a luxurious convertible that packs a proper performance punch. Oozing kerb appeal and driveability, the SL 55 and SL 63 deliver a thrilling V8 soundtrack that will certainly keep Leo motorists in the spotlight.

© Volkswagen Family hatchbacks don't get any better than the legendary Volkswagen Golf

Virgo – Volkswagen Golf

Anyone born between August 23 and September 22 is the definition of precision. Virgos are logical and systematic in their approach to life – but what’s their attitude behind the wheel?

According to Dr Deborah, Virgos like a well-organised car that’s very clean and is valeted every week. Even if it’s looking messy, they’ll still know exactly where everything is.

The Volkswagen Golf offers a mixture of comfort, style, quality, reliability and practicality, No matter what trim level you opt for, it's still one of the best-driving hatchbacks on the market.

© Lexus Stylish, plush, practical and eco-friendly - that's the Lexus NX

Libra – Lexus NX

Represented by the scales, the terms ‘balance’ and ‘harmony’ define a Libra’s energy and driving style. “Librans need a tasteful and good-looking car but not too flamboyant,” Dr Deborah says. "Yes, they like a bit of luxury – but never over the top."

Since Librans have a soft spot for symmetry and equilibrium, a mid-sized prestige SUV like the Lexus NX could be just the job. The NX is handsome, well-proportioned, faultlessly finished and boasts a premium interior.

© BMW The BMW 330e saloon is one of the best plug-in hybrids on the road

Scorpio – BMW 3 Series

Scorpios are one of the most misunderstood signs of the zodiac. They tend to be elusive and mysterious, meaning they are difficult to pin down – both in everyday life and on the road. Dr Deborah adds: "Scorpios are quite secretive and security-oriented. They’re more likely to choose a black saloon car of reputable quality that blends in with every other black vehicle.

"They may be prone to road rage if they're not having a good day. If you’re feeling impatient, it’s better to stop and have a break."

The BMW 330e will please Scorpios because it will allow them to get around in style without making a fuss. Classy and refined, it's also kinder to the planet because it's a plug-in hybrid and can driven in pure electric mode for up to 35 miles, while CO2 emissions are as low as 32g/km.

© Volkswagen The Volkswagen California is ideal for the adventurous

Sagittarius – Volkswagen California

Sagittarians know no bounds. They are always on the move, seeking new adventures and intellectual experiences. In the eyes of a Sagittarian, the open road is a real thrill – it’s full of opportunities, places to explore and challenges to overcome. This is why they have a keen preference for sports cars and campervans that can take them from one location to the next.

The Volkswagen California is one of the best options for the adventurous. Good to drive, practical, versatile and spacious, it's perfect for Sagittarians that love travelling and exploring the great outdoors.

© Skoda Skoda Superb Estate offers comfort, bags of space and great value for money

Capricorn – Skoda Superb Estate

Capricorns’ mantra is that patience and perseverance are the only way forward. To achieve this on the move, they want a reliable car that takes them to their destination in their own time.

"Capricorns are safe and practical motorists,” Dr Deborah points out. “They prefer a vehicle they can maintain with the minimum amount of servicing; one with a proven history of reliability. They have no interest in bright colours, bells or whistles – just good-quality functionality."

The handsome Skoda Superb Estate might be just what a Capricorn is looking for. Offering an excellent ride and the latest safety tech at a great price, it's one of the most cavernous load-luggers on the market.

© Kia The bold new Kia EV9 SUV is 100% electric

Aquarius – Kia EV9

According to the horoscope, people born between January 20 and February 18 are known to be rebellious, with a keen eye for innovation and progression. That’s why Aquarians will always be the first to try out the most modern car models on the market.

"Aquarians like to have the latest technology at their fingertips and may get frustrated at the slow rate of change going on around them. Given a colour choice, they’d probably go for silver or white – streamlined and eco-friendly. In terms of transport, Aquarians will always be one step ahead of everyone else, doing their best to use alternative fuels and technology."

Aquarians will love the futuristic Kia EV9 because it's packed with technology. The epic all-electric SUV is also fast, refined and spacious, and was named UK Car of the Year 2024.

© Ineos Automotive Nothing can stop the Ineos Grenadier 4x4

Pisces – Ineos Grenadier

Pisceans are the most sensitive and empathetic sign of them all. Dr Deborah says they are daydreamers, too, and would rather take it easy than rush to their destination.

When it comes to vehicle choices, Pisceans have a soft spot for quirky and romanticised car models. They also enjoy countryside road trips where they can connect with nature and water.

The Ineos Grenadier is the car the original Land Rover Defender could well have evolved into. An impressive debut from an all-new brand, the Grenadier offers the best of both worlds, as a refined cruiser and serious 4x4 able to tackle the toughest terrain.