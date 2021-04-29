What does your car colour say about you? A psychologist reveals all Plus, we've found the best new colourful cars to match your personality traits

Believe it or not, it's not just the make and model of our cars that reveal a lot about our personalities, but colour choices too. Psychologist Lee Chambers for USwitch explains the true personality traits of motorists, with some surprising results - read on to discover what your car's colour says about you...

Black cars

Those who drive black cars tend to ooze sophistication and have great style. They also appreciate control, but often take a reserved approach, avoiding any unnecessary drama. In 2020, black cars were officially the second most popular new car colour in the UK.

The super stylish Volvo Polestar 2 is electric, too

The Polestar 2 is a stunning five-door hatchback from Volvo's new all-electric sister brand, new for 2021. Taking on the Tesla Model 3, it blends kerb appeal with practicality and performance, plus Scandi chic inside. Its 78kWh battery pack and two electric motors result in a 0-62mph time of 4.7 seconds, yet it has an impressive range of 292 miles.

Grey/silver cars

Grey or silver car owners are described by Lee as having a sensible nature, often considering practicality over desire. You can also expect them to keep their word as they are very reliable and tend to conform to society, often shying away from the spotlight. For the third year in a row, grey was the most popular new car colour in the UK, with silver at No 6.

The Kia Stinger GT S is a fast family hatchback

If you're looking for a stylish fastback that stands out from the crowd, then the new Kia Stinger GT S could be right up your street. Powered by a throaty 3.3-litre V6, it's fast, fun, well equipped and spacious, yet comes with Kia's seven-year warranty for extra peace of mind.

Gold cars

Owners of gold cars are traditional, so they tend to stick to what they know, rather than trying new things. Those who fancy gold also love comfort and can’t resist a little glamour. However, gold cars are one of the least popular new car colour choices.

The uber-luxe Bentley Flying Spur

If you've just won the lottery, then you'll probably splash out on a luxury car and the all-new Bentley Flying Spur is one of the best. Looking especially opulent in gold, this gorgeous limo is capable of effortless performance and it's priced from £168,300.

White cars

Psychologist Lee reckons white car drivers tend to be clinical, highly organised, and strive to achieve a high status within society. According to the latest official figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), white was the third most popular new car colour in the UK in 2020.

Looking chic in white, the new SEAT Leon is great value for money

A new rival to the Ford Focus, Vauxhall Astra and Volkswagen Golf, the latest SEAT Leon offers good looks, value for money, space, loads of standard kit and sharp handling. Available with a range of efficient petrol and diesel engines, there's also a plug-in hybrid version which can travel electric-only for more than 30 miles with zero CO2 emissions.

Yellow cars

It probably comes as no surprise to hear that yellow car drivers often have a sunny nature. They are bursting with energy and always look on the bright side of life. However, yellow is not a popular new car colour, just squeaking into the Top 10 at No 9. In 2020, just 0.4% of new car buyers choose a yellow motor.

Suzuki Swift Sport - sporty AND eye-catching!

If you love yellow and you're looking for a hot hatch, then the Suzuki Swift Sport in eye-catching Champion Yellow could be the car for you. Sporty and fun to drive, it's also efficient thanks to its hybrid engine which is capable of up to 50mpg.

Red cars

Broadly speaking, red car drivers are highly sensual and like to be the centre of attention. They are high-energy, dynamic, and love to socialise with new people, though there can be subtle differences between the various shades of red. In 2021, red cars accounted for almost one in 10 new registrations and were the fifth most popular new car colour.

Hyundai i10 is a great choice for city dwellers

The dinky Hyundai i10 is one of the best city cars on the market and the latest version is better than ever. Offering improved space and top technology, it's also great value and comes with a tempting five-year warranty.

Blue cars

Safe, with an air of calm confidence and unlikely to be fazed, you can trust the driver of a blue car because they are likely to be faithful friends. Blue is the fourth favourite new car colour in the UK, accounting for nearly one in six registrations.

The statement making Honda Civic Type R

We've chosen the awesome Honda Civic Type R, which comes in one of the most vibrant shades of blue on the market (Racing Blue Pearl). Offering on-road thrills and glorious OTT styling, yet without sacrificing comfort or practicality, it's a great value hot hatch statement.

Purple cars

People that drive purple cars wants to be perceived as original and unique - they love to make a statement and stand out from the crowd. However, purple is also one of the most unpopular new car colours on the market, but it is growing steadily in popularity.

McLaren's Lantana Purple is one sporty motor

Purple may not be popular as a colour, but that hasn't stopped McLaren offering Lantana Purple as an option for its awesome 720S supercar. Priced from £219,500, its 4.0-litte twin-turbo V8 can propel it from 0-62mph in just 2.9 seconds and on to a top speed of 212mph!

Green cars

Drivers who opt for a green car usually lead a well-balanced life and are extremely down to earth. They are grounded and humble, known for taking a very simple and understated approach to daily life. Green car drivers opting for darker shades tend to be more traditional than those choosing brighter greens. Green cars accounted for just 0.9% of new cars sales in 2020.

The Ford Puma is one of the UK's most popular cars

Launched in 2020, the Ford Puma has quickly established itself as one of the UK's most popular new cars. The sporty new ST version is not only fast and a hoot to drive, but it's available in fantastic Mean Green.

Pink cars

Pink is the most unpopular car colour on the road. If you drive a pink motor, you’re definitely not one to shy away from the spotlight. You are bright, bubbly and bold - and have a heart of gold.

The Nissan Micra C+C is pretty in pink

The Nissan Micra C+C from 2006 is still the most common pink car - and it's rare enough. These days the only newer pink vehicles you're likely to see on the road are cars that have been resprayed or 'wrapped' (covering your vehicle with a vinyl film in the colour or design of your choice).