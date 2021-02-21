The most popular new cars of 2020, from Mercedes Benz to Ford Fiesta From superminis to SUVs and EVs

It’s fair to say that the automotive industry faced one of its most challenging years in 2020, what with national lockdowns and factory shutdowns. Despite the pandemic, 1.63 million new cars were registered in the UK, compared with 2.3m in 2019 - a decline of nearly a third (29%), and the lowest total since 1992.

But what were the 10 best-selling cars of 2020? We reveal the most popular cars of last year.

Ford Fiesta - 49,174 registrations

The iconic Ford Fiesta was the UK’s top-selling car again in 2020 - a position it has now held for the past 12 years. In fact, it's also Britain's best-selling car of all time (overtaking the Ford Escort way back in 2014). Now in its seventh generation, it offers superb handling, plenty of space, generous equipment levels, a range of efficient engines and low running costs.

Opt for the excellent 1.0-litre EcoBoost mild hybrid petrol turbo engine and you get 56.5mpg with low CO2 emissions of 114g/km. Pay a few thousand pounds more for a sporty ST-Line X or ST hot hatch. Priced from £16,640.

Vauxhall Corsa - 46,439 registrations

The Corsa name has been a fixture on UK roads since 1993, and this fifth generation of Vauxhall's supermini is the best yet. Stylish, spacious, economical and engaging to drive, it now even has an advantage over its arch-rival, the Fiesta. Not only does it come with a choice of petrol and diesel engines, but there's also an affordable pure electric version (badged Corsa-e).

The EV version has a range of 209 miles and it can be charged to 80% (adding 168 miles) via a 50kW rapid charger or overnight at home using a wallbox. Priced from £16,440.

Volkswagen Golf - 43,109 registrations

The all-new eighth generation of Volkswagen's big-selling family hatchback was launched in 2020 - and it's a class act. A sleek evolution of the outgoing model, it comes with stacks of new digital technology, including voice activated control, which allows you to manage a whole range of functions without touching a button.

Offered with a choice of petrol, diesel and mild hybrid engines (plus a plug-in hybrid), the new Golf is more refined, comfortable and fun to drive than ever. Priced from £23,355.

Ford Focus - 39,372 registrations

The Focus has been one of the UK's favourite cars every year since the original was launched in 1998. Now in its fourth generation, its combination of good looks, practicality and fun handling are a winning combination. There's a wide choice of petrol, diesel and mild hybrid engines on offer, with the 1.0-litre EcoBoost 125 offering the best combination of performance and economy (47.1mpg).

If you want something more sporty, then go for the ST version which is fast and agile with a 0- 62mph time of 5.7 seconds. The Focus range is priced from £22,210.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class - 37,608 registrations

The first of two premium cars in the Top 10, the A-Class is competitively priced, packed with tech, boasts a classy interior and great build quality, and it drives well.

Up against the Audi A3 and BMW 1 Series, the Merc is available as a five-door hatchback or four-door saloon and there's a solid choice of petrol and diesel engines, plus a plug-in hybrid (badged A 250 e). There's even a blisteringly fast version (Mercedes-AMG A 45 S) which is capable of 0-62mph in just 3.9 seconds. The A- Class range is priced from £23,085.

Nissan Qashqai - 33,972 registrations

Even though the second-generation Qashqai has been on sale since 2013, the car that kicked off the crossover boom is still selling well. Comfortable, practical, easy to drive and cheap to run, it is starting to show its age, so the all-new model due later in 2021 couldn't come soon enough.

Built at Nissan's giant plant in Sunderland, it's up against stiff competition from the likes of the Kia Sportage, Ford Kuga, Renault Kadjar, Skoda Kodiaq and SEAT Ateca. Priced from £23,550.

MINI Hatch - 31,233 registrations

Available as a three or five-door hatchback, the automotive icon that is the British- made MINI is funky, stylish, fun to drive and boasts a real premium feel.

You can choose between petrol and diesel engines, plus a 100% electric version which has a range of 145 miles, yet boasts MINI's trademark agility on the road. It's nippy too with a 0-62mph time of 7.3 seconds, but seeming much swifter. The range is priced from £16,400.

Volkswagen Polo - 26,965 registrations

Up from ninth position in 2019, the sixth generation Polo is one of the best superminis on the market. Good looking, well-equipped, frugal and blessed with a surprisingly refined driving experience, it also boasts the latest driver assistance and safety systems, just like its main supermini rivals – the Ford Fiesta, Vauxhall Corsa and Renault Clio.

Available with a good choice of petrol and diesel engines, if you want more dynamism, try the speedy Polo GTI. The range is priced from £17,125.

Ford Puma - 26,294 registrations

Considering it was only launched at the beginning of 2020, the Puma compact SUV has been one of the year's star performers. Up against the likes of the Nissan Juke, Renault Captur and Volkswagen T-Cross, this athletic, all-new car is refreshingly different to look at, entertaining to drive, economical, well-equipped and cleverly packaged.

For instance, the boot’s lower load compartment (called the 'Megabox') not only provides an extra 80 litres of storage space, but it also features a waterproof lining and drain plug, making it easy to wash out and the ideal space for storing wet wellies and muddy sports gear. Priced from £22,040.

Volvo XC40 - 25,023 registrations

The second premium vehicle in the Top 10 is the XC40 - Volvo's baby SUV. Stylish, safe, comfortable and a pleasure to drive, its high driving position gives a commanding view of the road.

Oozing Scandi chic inside, it's available with front or all-wheel drive, as a petrol hybrid or plug-in hybrid, plus a new 100% electric version with a 208-mile range. A classy choice. Priced from £25,420.