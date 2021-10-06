10 of the easiest cars to park in busy cities These cars are the easiest to park in tight spaces

Small dimensions, good visibility, light steering, a tight turning circle and cheap running costs are five of the main ingredients that make the best car for city driving. Whether you're parking in tight spaces or nipping in and out of congested traffic, the best cars for town driving tend to be small and at the cheaper end of the car market.

We've chosen 10 new cars that tick all the right boxes for city dwellers. If you are tempted, many of the recommended models also come with parking sensors and reversing cameras to make parking even easier when space is the issue.

1. Honda e

Not a lot of people know that London black taxis (hackney carriages) must have a tight 7.62-metre (25ft) turning circle. This requirement originated from the need to navigate the tiny roundabout outside the Savoy Hotel off The Strand. The remarkable, all-electric Honda e has special steering which gives it a turning circle of just 4.3 metres. In other words. it can U-turn virtually within its own length. What’s more, parking sensors and a rear-view camera are standard.

They say the best things come in small packages, and the Honda e is a great example. Luggage space is 185 litres, expanding to 975 litres with the rear seats down.

2. Renault Twizy

More of a fun runabout than proper city car, the pure electric Renault Twizy measures just 2.34m x 1.39m and has a turning circle of only 6.8 metres. You're not cocooned in a warm, weatherproof cabin, but you can slot into spaces other drivers have to pass by in frustration.

You don't even have to allow for room to open the doors because they hinge upwards. The standard Twizy has just 31 litres of luggage space (under the rear seat).

3. Smart EQ fortwo

The diminutive Smart fortwo has been a familiar sight on our roads for several years. Now available only as a pure electric car, it makes more sense than ever as a zero emissions city mobility solution. You can choose between coupe and cabrio versions (both two-seaters) and though it only has a range of 80 miles, it's perfect for zipping around and parking in tight spaces (it has a tiny turning circle of 6.95m).

Whisper quiet, easy to drive and super speedy, it's kind to your pocket and the planet - and it's sure to put a smile on your face. Luggage space for the coupe is 260 litres (190 litres for the cabrio).

4. Citroen Ami

At 2.41m x 1.39m wide, the distinctive Citroen Ami EV (electric vehicle) is a smidgeon larger than a Twizy and boasts a turning circle almost as tight (7.2m). Already a common sight on the streets of Paris, this plastic two-seater isn't on sale in the UK, but may well be if there's enough interest.

Under the bonnet there's a tiny 6kW motor and 5.5kWh battery pack, resulting in a top speed of 28mph and a possible 47-mile range. There’s no boot, but a decent-sized hand luggage suitcase will fit in the passenger footwell.

5. Smart EQ forfour

The big brother of the Smart fortwo, the forfour started off life as a petrol car, but is now only available as a 100% EV. It can seat four people, so it’s more practical than the fortwo, but it still only has a modest range of 78 miles. That said, it's nippy, and with a turning circle of only 8.65m, it has great manoeuvrability.

Well built, generously equipped and fun to drive, it can be charged up to 80% battery capacity in just 40 minutes using a rapid charger (or three hours, 18 minutes via a home wallbox). Luggage space is 185 litres, expanding to 975 litres with the rear seats down.

6. Suzuki Ignis

Surprisingly spacious and practical, Suzuki’s quirky mini urban crossover is one of the most affordable cars in our list. Equipped with a hybrid petrol motor capable of up to 55.7mpg, CO2 emissions are as low as 114g/km. There are loads of personalisation options and it can be specified with four-wheel drive (it's very capable off-road or in adverse weather conditions) and an automatic gearbox.

With light steering and a turning circle of 9.4m, it's perfect for the city - and mini adventures. Luggage space is 267 litres, expanding to 501 litres with the rear seats folded.

7. Kia Picanto

The award-winning Kia Picanto ticks all the right city car boxes. Cute, fun to drive and well equipped, it makes light work of narrow streets. It's cheap to insure and its little 1.0-litre petrol engine can return as much as 55.4mpg, while CO2 emissions are as low as 117g/km. Add Kia's generous seven-year warranty, and you have one of the best small car packages on the market.

Parking sensors and a rear-view camera are available, but only on more expensive models. Luggage space is 255 litres, expanding to 1,010 litres with the rear seats folded.

8. Fiat 500

Fiat's first fully electric vehicle may be small, but it's a big deal. This latest version of the Italian company's iconic people's car has a claimed range of 199 miles of range and, most importantly of all, it’s one of the most affordable EVs on the market.

Retro-styled and also available as a convertible, it's well equipped, cheap to run, and with a turning circle of 9.7m, ideal for city driving. Luggage space is 185 litres, expanding to 550 litres with the rear seats folded.

9. Volkswagen up!

Developed alongside the very similar SEAT Mii and Skoda Citigo, the Volkswagen up! has been a city car favourite ever since it was launched in the UK in 2012. Available with a petrol engine or as an EV (badged the 'e-up!'), it's compact, entertaining to drive, and boasts good all-round visibility.

With a turning circle of 9.8 metres, it's great for darting in and out of traffic and parking in challenging spaces. Optional extras include a rear-view camera and rear parking sensors. Luggage space is 251 litres, expanding to 951 litres with the rear seats down.

10. Volkswagen ID.3

Let's finish with a curiosity, because despite dwarfing all the other cars here (it’s about the same size as a VW Golf), the all-new Volkswagen ID.3 still has a turning circle of just 10.2m, which is about the same as your average supermini (eg Ford Fiesta and Vauxhall Corsa).

So, if a city car is too small for you, but you still need plenty of manoeuvrability and you want state-of-the-art technology, the 100% electric ID.3 could be the right up your street. And with a range of up to 336 miles, it can also be used for holidays, road trips, and daily commuting. Luggage space is 385 litres, expanding to 1,267 litres with the rear seats down.