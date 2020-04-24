Best British cars: Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding car just took the title See which other British cars made the top 10

Cast your mind back to Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding, where we obsessed as much over Meghan's two bridal gowns as much as we did the celebrity guests packed into Windsor Castle. Harry and Meghan's wedding marked them out as thoroughly modern royals, and none more so than with their zero emissions wedding car – a one-off, vintage 1968 Jaguar E-Type that had been converted to be fully electric. The newlyweds looked straight out of a James Bond movie as Harry whisked his bride off to their evening wedding reception at Frogmore House in their one of a kind car. And it seems the royal couple knew a good thing when they saw it, as the Jaguar E-Type has been named the best British car ever.

Harry and Meghan's wedding car has been named the best British car of all time

Famous for being described by Enzo Ferrari as the most beautiful car in the world, the Jaguar E-Type beat the likes of the Mini and Land Rover to take the top spot. The Austin-Healey 3000 came second, with the Mini in at number three. Prince Charles' favourite motor, the Aston Martin DB5, took the fourth spot. The Ford GT40, Land Rover (Series I) and Lotus Elan (MkI) also made the shortlist.

SEE: The first cars the royals drove

The Mini was voted the fourth best British car of all time

Marcus Atkinson, Managing Director of Hagerty UK who polled over 1,000 classic car aficionados, commented: "The Jaguar E-Type is a timeless piece of design that has rightly been exhibited at the Museum of Modern Art, while the Austin-Healey 3000 is a quintessential British roadster that is perfect for blowing away the cobwebs on a sunny Sunday morning. But I just know that the debate over the best British classic car will continue to rage on amongst car enthusiasts."

DID YOU KNOW? Prince Charles and these other famous faces drive eco-friendly cars

The Jaguar E-Type is loved by car enthusiasts all over the world

The Jaguar E-Type was launched in 1961 and such was its popularity that it remained in production for more than a decade, until 1975. Just a few months after the royal wedding, carmaker Jaguar Land Rover announced that the E-Type Concept Zero, the model Harry and Meghan drove, would be going into full production.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.