Surprising celebrities who drive eco-friendly cars

Your motor doesn't have to run on cooking fat and air to be classed as an environmentally-friendly car – car manufacturers have made eco-friendly cars serious contenders among the most stylish, sleekest and powerful of motors. And the electric car market is growing, with 273,500 electric cars on the UK's roads.

It's not just us mere mortals doing our bit – many Hollywood celebrities have been driving an eco-friendly car for years, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz and Dwayne Johnson. But you might be shocked by who's tootling around town in an environmentally-friendly car…

Prince Charles

Prince Charles behind the wheel of his Aston Martin

The heir to the throne has long been an advocate in sustainability, so it's no surprise he drives an environmentally car. His, though, is a little different to the ones you might see on the road – it runs on surplus wine. Prince Charles' Aston Martin DB6 Voltane – you know, the one the Duke of Cambridge drove after marrying Kate Middleton – apparently smells delicious as he drives it. We wonder whether the car prefers a cheeky Chablis or a crisp Sauvi-B?

Lorraine Kelly

Our Lorraine is said to "love" her Nissan Leaf, an electric car that can travel 168 miles on a single charge.

James Corden

Gavin and Stacey's James has joined his Hollywood mates by switching to a hybrid – his is said to be a rather swish Porsche Cayenne S Hybrid. Spoiler alert: It's not the one he drives in Carpool Karaoke (which he doesn't even drive, but is towed!)

will.i.am

will.i.am loves a car or two - he has a whole fleet!

The Voice mentor is a big petrolhead, and isn't shy at modifying cars – he even has a car company with Chrysler as a partner. And in his collection is a customised Tesla Model S, a super high-tech electric car.

Kylie Jenner

Nestled among the beauty mogul's ridiculously large fleet of cars is the Ferrari Aperta, Ferrari's first foray into making a car that’s green. Admittedly not the most practical for family days out with Stormi, but it's a pretty sweet ride.

Prince Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan at a One Young World roundable discussion last year

Prince Charles' influence obviously rubbed off on Prince Harry, who was often pictured driving an Audi E-Tron 55, Audi's first-ever electric car, when he and Meghan still lived in the UK. He would frequently drive himself and Meghan to official events in it, including an appearance at a One Young World roundtable discussion last year.