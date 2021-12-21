Driving home for Christmas? 10 tips for a safe, festive road trip

The Christmas period is one of the most difficult times of the year to be driving a car. Traffic jams, roadworks, extreme weather conditions, dark early evenings and low sunsets are just a few of the challenges faced by motorists.

But it isn't all doom and gloom - there's nothing like a festive road trip back home to see friends and family to get you into the holiday spirit! Which is why we've compiled 10 tips to help you stay safe on the roads this Christmas and New Year.

1. Plan ahead

It may sound tedious, but a little bit of homework before a long festive journey can pay dividends. If possible, avoid travelling on the busiest days, which tend to be the last day of school before the end of term and the last working day before Christmas.

Also, don't just rely on the sat-nav, plan your route in advance so you can avoid congestion hotspots and holiday roadworks. Pencil in scenic stops, maybe off the beaten track, especially if you're travelling with children and/or a dog. If you drive an EV, find rapid chargers on your route and time your charge stops with breaks.

2. Fill up, charge up

If you drive a petrol, diesel or hybrid car, fill up the day before a long journey to save you time the following day and to get the best price for your fuel (motorways services are often 20-30p per litre more than local garages).

Aim to refill well before the fuel warning light flashes up. If you drive an electric vehicle and you have a home charger, put it on charge overnight, or take it out the day before to a fast or rapid charger so there's plenty of range for your festive road trip. As ever, plan ahead if you need to stop for more charges on your route.

3. Emergency survival kit

If severe weather is forecast or you're worried your car might break down, but you have no option to embark on your journey, pack some extra items to make sure you stay safe and warm.

Warm clothes and waterproofs are essential, along with walking boots or wellies, a flask with a hot drink, snacks and water. Make sure you have a fully charged phone and a portable power pack. Carrying a set of jump leads could also get you out of a fix, along with an empty fuel can.

A shovel or spade is useful if you get snowed in because it will help you dig your wheels out. Finally, you'll need to be seen, so keep a hi-vis jacket in the back of your car and invest in a warning triangle (if there's not already one in your boot) to warn other drivers if you break down.

4. Care for your car

The first day back after the Christmas and New Year break is traditionally the biggest breakdown day of the year as thousands of cars have been left unused over the holiday period. If you're not planning to use your car, keep it in a garage (if you have one) to shield it from the weather.

Ensure everything is switched off, including the lights, heater, heated rear windscreen and radio, and disconnect items such as portable sat navs which can drain a battery. Consider starting up your car every few days and let it tick over if you are not using your car often during Christmas. Older batteries (over three years) are likely to be at greater risk of cold, damp weather and long periods of inactivity.

If you're driving home for Christmas, do some basic car maintenance before setting off. Top up engine coolant with an anti-freeze mix, check oil levels, windscreen washer fluid and tyre pressures. Remember, a well-maintained car isn’t just more reliable – it’s also safer.

5. Stay alert

Tiredness while driving, especially at night, accounts for around 20% of serious road accidents in the UK. Make sure you have a good night's sleep before tackling a long Christmas journey.

Share the driving if possible and take frequent breaks (the Highway Code advises a 15-minute break every two hours as a minimum). Make sure you all get out of the car for some fresh air. Have a stretch and a walk, eat food and have a drink. Stop somewhere safe, pleasant and with space if you're travelling with kids so they can run off some steam.

6. Christmas cheer

No one likes sitting in traffic jams, but you can do your bit to help defuse seasonal tensions with small acts of kindness such as letting someone into the queue. To avoid road rage, show courtesy, restraint and manners and let a situation pass you by, even if you are not at fault.

You might feel wronged, but letting them go could avert an unpleasant incident. If someone is being confrontational or aggressive, don’t make eye contact and don’t react visibly.

7. Drive sensibly

Whether you're driving in extreme weather or just trying to get from A to B, the roads are busy at Christmas and there will be plenty of last-minute shoppers.

Drive smoothly within speed limits and take extra care of revellers in built-up areas who may step out onto the road unexpectedly or take risks when crossing. As ever, watch out for other road users (cyclists and bikers), keep your distance from the vehicle in front, use your mirrors, indicate in advance and always travel in the left hand lane on motorways, unless you're overtaking slower traffic.

8. Hide presents

Don't become a victim of crime this Christmas. Leaving gifts on the back seat of your car is an open invitation to the opportunist thief. Keep presents hidden away from view by locking them in the boot and unpack them as soon as you get to your destination.

9. Festive playlist

Few of us can resist singing along to Christmas hits while driving, but be careful which songs you choose. Researchers for car finance company Moneybarn calculated the safest and most dangerous festive hits, using the tempo and energy of a song to determine how fast, loud and noisy it is.

The top five safest Christmas songs to drive to are Carol Of The Bells (John Williams), Christmas Time Is Here (Vince Guaraldi Trio), Santa Baby (Eartha Kitt), O Christmas Tree (Tony Bennett) and O Little Town of Bethlehem (Elvis Presley). Among the most dangerous festive hits were Underneath The Tree (Kelly Clarkson), I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday (Wizzard), and Merry Xmas Everybody (Slade).

10. The 'morning after'

It should go without saying that you should never drink and drive, but don't forget that you could also be over the limit the morning after a big night out. In fact, 'morning after' offences account for as many as a fifth of drink-drive cases.

The RAC once summed the issue perfectly with this campaign message: "If you need to think about whether you’re in a fit state to drive, the chances are you’re probably not."

