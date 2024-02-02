22 best gifts for him this Valentine's Day: From grooming products to new gadgets he'll love

Struggling to find the perfect Valentine's Day gift for the man in your life? Men can be notoriously hard to buy for, so we're here to help with our 2024 list of the best Valentine's Day gifts for him.

Below you'll find a curated selection of crowd-pleasing gifts. Think suits-everyone scents, versatile fashion pieces, tech gifts anyone would love to unwrap and experiences suitable for those 18 or 80. Whether you're looking for something cute and thoughtful, unique or stylish, we've found it all. Scroll on to shop our gift guide.

How we chose the best Valentine's Day gifts for men