22 best gifts for him this Valentine's Day: From grooming products to new gadgets he'll love

Struggling to find the perfect Valentine's Day gift for the man in your life? Men can be notoriously hard to buy for, so we're here to help with our 2024 list of the best Valentine's Day gifts for him.
Below you'll find a curated selection of crowd-pleasing gifts. Think suits-everyone scents, versatile fashion pieces, tech gifts anyone would love to unwrap and experiences suitable for those 18 or 80. Whether you're looking for something cute and thoughtful, unique or stylish, we've found it all. Scroll on to shop our gift guide.
The best men's Valentine's Day gifts at a glance
- The best clothing gift: Arket Half Zip Cotton Jumper, £77
- The best grooming gift: Dior Sauvage Eau de Toilette 60ml, £58.65 / $100
- The best tech gift: Beats Studio Pro Headphones, £249.99 (save 29%) / $229.99 (save 34%)
- The best foodie gift: Marcato Atlas 150 Pasta Machine, £71.99 / $96
- The best sports gift: Therabody Theragun Mini, £175 / $190
How we chose the best Valentine's Day gifts for men
- Variety: We know everyone is different, so we've included gifts for foodies, fashion lovers, tech heads and more, plus unique options for the man who everything.
- Price: This edit includes gift ideas at a range of price points, from £300 tech products to bestselling fragrance on sale for £50.
- Bestsellers: All of these gifts have either been tried and tested by us, have top reviews, are always selling out - or all three!
Arket Half Zip Cotton Jumper
Arket Half Zip Cotton Jumper
Editor's note
Want to give his wardrobe an upgrade? For a piece he can wear on repeat from now and all the way through spring, gift him this jumper from Arket. Made from pure cotton, it's lightweight but warm and cosy and would suit literally everyone.
This navy half-zip jumper has a relaxed boxy fit, rib-knitted collar, trims and a single chest pocket. It also comes in grey and khaki.
Beats Studio Pro Headphones
Beats Studio Pro Headphones
Editor's note
Beats’ Studio headphones just got another serious upgrade. If he has to have the latest tech, he'll love this just-released over-ear pair.
With optimal clarity and near-zero distortion, even at very high volumes, Beats new Studio Pro headphones are perfect for a frequent traveller or someone who works at their desk all day. He can also take calls, skip tracks and adjust the volume on-the-go without reaching for his phone thanks to the on-ear controls.
Dior Sauvage Eau de Toilette
Dior Sauvage Eau de Toilette 60ml
Editor's note
For a crowd-pleasing scent any man would love, look to Dior Sauvage. You know when something just smells expensive? It's a bestseller for a reason.
Dior Sauvage is a mix of fresh and woody scents, with notes of amber, vetiver and patchouli, blended with heady spices like cinnamon and nutmeg. It's currently on sale in the UK with 15% off for a limited time.
Common Projects Trainers
Common Projects Retro Classic Leather Sneakers
Editor's note
No man thinks he already has enough pairs of trainers. Upgrade his collection with these sneakers by Common Projects, which he can wear to add instant cool to loungewear or dress down a suit.
Common Projects' minimalist sneakers are seen on all of the most stylish men. Made in Italy from real leather, they have contrasting heel tabs and are detailed with the brand's signature gold stamped serial numbers.
Aspinal of London City Leather Folio Case
Aspinal of London City Leather Folio Case
Editor's note
Every laptop needs a luxe case to be carried in, and this grain leather option from royal-favourite Aspinal of London will make a beautiful addition to his accessories collection.
Made for laptops and tablets up to 13 inches, this case is available in several stylish shades and has a quality fabric interior. Personalise it with his initials for a thoughtful gift this Valentine's.
John Lewis Cashmere Beanie
John Lewis Cashmere Beanie
Editor's note
A cashmere hat is a little luxury he'll want to wear on repeat, and this one from John Lewis is the perfect shape and size.
This super soft hat has a ribbed finish for extra cool credentials. Choose from several shades, including this charcoal tone, navy and maroon.
Veuve Clicquot Brut NV Personalised Champagne
Veuve Clicquot City Arrow Brut NV Champagne with Personalised Tin
Editor's note
Add a personal touch to a champagne gift with Veuve Clicquot's customisable City Arrow tin. You can toast to Valentine's with a glass or two of delicious Brut NV and he can upgrade his kitchen decor all in one go.
The detachable arrow on this Veuve Clicquot tin can be customised with the name of any city, hometown or dream destination. Plus, it will illustrate the distance to your destination of choice from Reims, the birthplace of VC and unofficial capital of the Champagne wine-growing region.
Formula 1 British Grand Prix Tickets
Formula 1 British Grand Prix Tickets
Editor's note
For an easy win last-minute gift, tickets to a sporting event or music gig are a fail safe. If he's a Formula 1 fan, treat him to a VIP experience at the British Grand Prix this summer for serious brownie points. The best bit? You can go too.
Taking place from 5-7 July at Silverstone, MATCH Hospitality's luxury packages offer live entertainment, drinks and dining, guest speakers, shuttle services within the inner track, reserved parking and of course, amazing views of the track.
Therabody Theragun Mini
Therabody Theragun Mini 2nd Generation
Editor's note
For men who play sport or spend a lot of time at the gym, a handheld massage gun will be a god send. This bestselling portable massage device from Therabody not only works like a dream, it also has a sleek design that's perfect for storing in travel bags and gym kits.
Working to alleviate feelings of muscle tension, cramps and soreness through percussive therapy – all he needs to do is attach the accompanying ball and choose a speed. Plus, this device is Bluetooth-enabled so he can access personalised wellness routines in the Therabody app.
Aesop Elaborate Body Kit
Aesop Elaborate Body Kit
Editor's note
Anything from Aesop is a fail-safe gift. The iconic packaging will elevate his bathroom, and this luxurious grooming set contains four of the brand's most popular products to make sure he's feeling his best self too.
The Elaborate Body Kit includes the Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash, Resurrection Hand Balm, Geranium Leaf Body Scrub and Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser. They're formulated with essential oils and fragrant botanicals including mandarin rind, cedar atlas and rosemary leaf.
Fujifilm Instax Camera
Fujifilm Instax SQUARE SQ40 Instant Camera
Editor's note
Creating beautiful, retro-style photos, an instant camera is the antidote to their overused iPhone. The pictures can be used to create an album, be kept in their wallet or displayed in their home, making it a sentimental gift too.
Fujifilm just launched the new INSTAX SQ40 and it creates the most amazing high-quality instant photos. Super easy to use, it also features a selfie mode and automatic exposure for perfect prints.
Sony Headphones
Sony Wireless WF-1000XM5 Headphones
Editor's note
Sony's latest wireless headphones are ideal for a runner or gym lover and come in this luxe and sophisticated sleek black design.
These new earbuds from Sony have incredible sound quality and an impressive HD Noise Cancelling Processor. Compatible with all smart devices, they also take just three minutes of charging for one hour of battery life, offering up to 24 hours when fully-charged.
Braun Beard Trimmer Series 9
Braun Beard Trimmer Series 9 & Barber Tools
Editor's note
If his beard is his pride and joy, get him a pro trimmer to keep it looking barber fresh at all times. This bestselling kit is currently on sale at Boots - don't miss out.
This popular Braun set includes the Series 9 trimmer along with all of the tools he'll need, like precision combs in various sizes and stencils.
Salt Lopez Sunglasses
Salt Lopez Sunglasses
Editor's note
A timeless pair of sunglasses can be a forever gift when well looked after, and Salt's Lopez pair in matte black are classic frames with a bold rectangular silhouette that will suit all face shapes and elevate any outfit.
Handcrafted in Japan from the highest-quality acetate with functional rivet hinges and custom hardware, the Lopez sunglasses are extremely durable.
Smythson A4 Writing Folder with Zip
Smythson A4 Writing Folder with Zip
Editor's note
In a world that's now almost totally digital, paper diaries and notebooks are a welcome novelty and he needs a place to keep them. Folders don't get much more coveted than Smythson's and this one is small enough to fit into his work bag or briefcase, but big enough to hold all of his important documents and never-ending to-do lists.
Made from the British brand's signature Panama cross grain leather, you can choose from nine colours, from Lapis blue to Forest green. Inside he'll find three slim pockets, four card pockets, a pen loop and an A4 Spiral Bound pad of pale blue Featherweight paper.
Ancestry DNA Kit
Ancestry DNA + Traits Kit
Editor's note
What to get the man who has everything? Ancestry's DNA kits make unique gifts and you can even choose one of their festive boxes.
Ancestry DNA + Traits will reveal exactly where he's from (using percentages) and trace his ancestors' journey over time. This kit also details the traits he's most likely to have, from hair and eye colour to athletic abilities.
The White Company Hooded Hydrocotton Robe
The White Company Unisex Hooded Ribbed Hydrocotton Robe
Editor's note
The White Company is known for making the ordinary luxurious, and these unisex robes are made from the same gloriously soft material as the bestselling Hydrocotton towels. Gift one just for him or buy two to wear matching.
Made from the softest, ribbed hydrocotton, this robe features a belt tie, cosy hood and pockets with bound trim. It's slightly oversized for the most comfortable fit.
Marcato Atlas 150 Pasta Machine
Marcato Atlas 150 Pasta Machine
Editor's note
For the man who loves cooking and has an appliance for everything, a pasta roller could be the one item missing from his kitchen. This bestselling Marcato machine comes in silver or a gorgeous copper colour and means he can make impressive Italian cuisine from scratch.
Made in Italy from non-toxic anodised aluminium, Marcato's pasta machine includes three built-in attachments to make smooth lasagne, wide fettuccine and thin tagliolini.
VIVIR Tequila
VIVIR Tequila Blanco
Editor's note
If he's really hard to buy for, you can't go wrong with stocking up his bar cart. Tequila is always a crowd pleaser, and VIVIR's award-winning Blanco not only tastes delicious, it will look great on display in his home.
VIVIR Tequila Blanco is a smooth, clean and floral spirit. Even better, it's sustainably-made with the brand supporting local wildlife ecosystems and operating with zero waste.
Joseph Joseph Knives Set
Joseph Joseph Elevate™ Steel Knives Bamboo 5-Piece Set
Editor's note
There are knives and there are knives that make every slice satisfying. If he knows his way around a kitchen, he'll definitely appreciate this premium set from Joseph Joseph. They come with Japanese stainless-steel blades, weighted handles and integrated tool rests, all presented in a sleek bamboo knife block.
This five-piece set includes a paring knife, serrated knife, santoku knife, chef's knife and bread knife. Right now you can get it for less when you buy direct from the brand with 30% off using code JJ30BF.
Wright Bros. Let's Roll Sushi Making Kit
Wright Bros. Let's Roll Sushi Making Kit
Editor's note
If he's a foodie and you're looking for a gift you can enjoy together, take a look at Wright Bros' sushi making kit. There's everything you need to make delicious restaurant-worthy sushi rolls. With enough for up to six people, why not make it a dinner party?
This sushi making kit includes only the highest quality ingredients selected by Japanese chef, Yuki Gomi. Think Yellowfin Tuna, Ora King Salmon, Yutaka Nori Seaweed Sheets, plus all of the seasonings, sauces and sushi rice.
Selfridges Gentleman Session Gift Experience
Selfridges Gentleman Session Gift Experience
Editor's note
If he deserves to be spoilt with some pampering (plus some premium food and wine at Harry Gordon’s Bar), an experience voucher for Selfridges' London store is the perfect Valentine's gift.
The Gentleman Experience includes a 45-minute traditional hot shave at the Acqua Di Parma Barbiere, followed by three glasses of red wine with a choice of either a charcuterie platter or cheese platter at Selfridges sophisticated cocktail bar & kitchen.