10 of the best new cars we're excited about this year: From futuristic family motors to the latest EVs

If you're looking to buy yourself a new car in the new year, then brace yourself for the dozens of brilliant designs and models hitting showrooms in 2022. From new, environmentally friendly electric vehicles to a state-of-the-art sports car, here's our pick of the best new cars being launched this year.

BMW iX

Car fans are divided over BMW's big new electric SUV. All we can say is that it looks much better in the metal and drives superbly. Priced from £69,905, it has a range of between 257-380 miles and the fastest version can sprint from 0-62mph in an impressive 4.6 seconds.

Futuristically styled inside and out, the new infotainment is a real treat.

Lotus Emira

The last petrol-powered new car from iconic sports car maker, Lotus, is a stunner. "Exotic supercar looks, everyday usability and enhanced comfort combined with class leading Lotus driving dynamics" are promised.

The Emira will initially only be available in £75,995 "First Edition" spec, though a more affordable version (£59,995) will follow in 2023.

Citroen Ami

Already a common sight on the streets of Paris, this dinky city mobility solution is now on sale in the UK too with first deliveries expected in spring 2022.

At 2.41m x 1.39m wide, this cute electric vehicle can fit in the tightest of spaces and has a remarkably tight turning circle of just 7.2 metres. Top speed is 28mph and it has a range of 47 miles.

Renault Megane E-Tech

Electric Already crowned Top Gear’s Family Hatch of the Year, the all-new 100% electric Megane has been praised for its dynamic driving experience, desirable design and interior.

Available with two battery options, it offers up to 292 miles of range, while rapid charging can deliver 186 miles in just 30 minutes.

Fiat Panda

The all-new 2022 Fiat Panda is expected to be based on the cute Centoventi Concept EV revealed at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

Sitting below the iconic 500 in the range, the entry-level model could end up being the cheapest electric vehicle on the market. It's believed the Panda will have battery packs that can be added or removed depending on how far you need to drive, giving it a range of up to 300 miles.

Kia Sportage

Kia's best-selling model moves on a generation in 2022. Sporting a bold new design, high-tech interior and a range of petrol, diesel and hybrid engines, it will be priced from £26,745.

The crossover will battle it out with the likes of the Hyundai Tucson, Nissan Qashqai and new Suzuki S-Cross.

Curpa Born

Taking its name from the El Born district of Barcelona, the latest model from Seat's performance brand (Cupra) is an electric car with attitude.

Closely related to the Volkswagen ID.3, it oozes kerb appeal and practicality, yet promises fun handling and a range of up to 335 miles (depending on which of the three sizes of battery you choose).

Toyota bZ4X

Japanese car giant Toyota will finally launch its first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2022. The bZ4X crossover looks like it will have been well worth the wait.

With striking looks and the latest on-board technology, it will have a range of up to 280 miles and be able to reach 80% charge in around 30 minutes via a rapid charger.

Range Rover

When the Range Rover was launched in 1970, no-one thought it would gain iconic status. Now in its fifth generation and priced from £94,000, it's evolved elegantly.

Promising performance, luxury, technology and Land Rover's legendary off-road capability, it will be able to seat up to seven adults and will be available as a plug-in hybrid with an all-electric range of up to 62 miles.

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake

South Korean prestige newcomer, Genesis, launches its latest model in 2022. The sleek and elegant G70 Shooting Brake combines plush materials and excellent build quality with a sporty yet comfortable drive.

Priced from a very reasonable £35,250, it will be offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines.

