Rev your engines! The 10 most popular cars according to TikTok Why the iconic Ford Mustang is in pole position on the hit app

Mention TikTok and you probably think of viral dances, celebrity lip syncs and whacky eating challenges - but did you know that the social media sensation also features thousands of cars?

The clips have notched up billions of views, and thanks to a new study, we now know which makes and models are the most popular on the video-sharing app.

Researchers at comparison and switching service Uswitch.com have analysed the number of views on TikTok videos using hashtags mentioned to reveal which cars and brands are favourites with users.

"TikTok is no longer just a space for Gen-Z to share viral dances and challenges," said Joel Kempson, car insurance expert at Uswitch.com "The app is now home to many viral car videos, racking up billions of views from car lovers all over the world."

Top 10 most popular vehicle models on TikTok

1. Ford Mustang – 3,900,000,000 views

The ‘Stang is the clear winner, with 3.9 billion people watching clips featuring the iconic American muscle car. The original was launched in 1964, more than 10 million have been sold globally and we're now onto the sixth generation model.

2. Nissan GT-R – 2,800,000,000 views

Unveiled in 2007, the mighty Nissan GT-R is still in production and is one of the fastest mass-production cars ever. Capable of hitting 62mph from rest in an incredible 2.8 seconds, it's an old school GT that is all about performance and handling and less about comfort and practicality.

3. Toyota Supra - 2,800,000,000 views

On sale since 1978, the Toyota Supra is another iconic Japanese sports car. Now in its fifth generation, the new GR Supra looks like nothing else on the road and sticks to the same classic sports car format of a powerful front-mounted six-cylinder engine and rear-wheel drive as its celebrated predecessors. However, it's not without controversy because it was co-developed with BMW so shares a platform, running gear, engine, gearbox and much of its interior with the latest Z4.

4. Chevrolet Camaro – 1,500,000,000 views

Almost as iconic in America as the Ford Mustang, these days the Chevrolet Camaro looks and sounds more potent than ever. Originally launched in 1966, it's now in its sixth generation and is available as a coupe or convertible. As for performance, the Camaro's epic 6.2-litre V8 engine can power it to 60mph from standstill in just 3.5 seconds.

5. Range Rover – 1,500,000,000 views

Introduced in 1970, the original Range Rover set the template for today's top SUVs with its blend of superb all-terrain ability and luxury. When it was launched it cost £1,998 – today's fourth-generation entry model starts at more than £83,000.

6. Honda Civic – 1,300,000,000 views

When the dinky Honda Civic first went on sale in 1972, it measured just 3.55m long and 1.50m wide. Fast forward to 2017, when the current 10th generation Civic was introduced, and it's a metre longer and 30cm wider. The fastest version available is the awesome Civic Type R hot hatch, which delivers thrills and fab OTT styling, without sacrificing comfort or practicality.

7. Lamborghini Huracan – 916,700,000 views

Unveiled at the 2014 Geneva Motor Show, the Huracan (Spanish for "hurricane") wowed the crowds. Despite its stunning design and scintillating performance from its V10 engine, it's actually easier to drive than you might think. The catch is that you need at least £137,000 to buy one.

8. Subaru WRX – 851,600,000 views

Sadly no longer on sale in the UK, the all-wheel drive Subaru WRX is a legend amongst petrolheads. Developed from a rally car, the road-going version is almost as hardcore with mind-blowing performance and remarkable handling.

9. Lamborghini Aventador – 808,800,000 views

Lamborghini's dramatic wedge-shaped supercar has been with us since 2011, when it debuted at the Geneva Motor Show. With a V12 engine, a 0-62mph time of just 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 217mph, it's sensationally fast. Long, low and wide, its blend of curves and sharp edges features a complex front spoiler, a spectacular rear wing, twin high-mounted exhausts and crowd-pleasing scissor doors.

10. Tesla Model 3 – 760,600,000 views

Telsa's BMW 3 Series-sized saloon has been a sensational global sales success. The most affordable model in the Tesla range is smooth, spacious and agile, with a range of up to 360 miles. It's also super fast (the Performance version can hit 60mph from standstill in just 3.1 seconds).

Uswitch.com’s researchers also analysed mentions of car makers and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, better known as BMW, is the most popular automotive brand on TikTok, with more than 17.6 billion views across the app.

BMW has been quick to embrace the social media platform, creating its own hashtag challenges to promote its vehicles.

Top 10 most popular vehicle brands on TikTok

Rank Brand views

BMW - 17,600,000,000 Mercedes-Benz - 9,100,000,000 Lamborghini - 8,300,000,00 Tesla - 7,200,000,000 Audi - 7,000,000,000 Ford - 6,500,000,000 Honda - 6,300,000,000 KTM - 5,500,000,000 Ferrari - 4,900,000,000 Jeep - 4,300,000,000

Second-placed Mercedes-Benz has also made great use of TikTok through viral challenges such as the #MBStarChallenge with the S-Class, G-Class and CLA-Class among the most popular models.

Unsurprisingly, the majority of the most viewed cars on TikTok are luxury vehicles, and so it’s no surprise to see Italian luxury sports car maker Lamborghini ranking third.

Lamborghini was the first supercar brand to arrive on TikTok, and has since notched up more than 8.3 billion views.

