Princess Olympia attends Nikolai von Bismarck's Fendi book launch

Princess Beatrice, Kate Moss and Emma Weymouth were all in attendance to celebrate Nikolai von Bismarck's new photography book 'The Fendi Set'

While the music world's famous faces were all in attendance at the BRIT Awards last night, the fashion set's eyes were firmly fixed on the Fendi soirée, in celebration of Nikolai von Bismarck and Kim Jones' new photography book, which pays homage to 'The Bloomsbury Set' a collective of British philosophers, artists and writers who lead the 20th century literary movement.

Held at the Royal Academy of Arts, the venue hosted a galaxy of stars who all paid tribute to the photography book aptly named ‘The Fendi Set.’ Guests included our own Hello! Fashion cover girl Princess Olympia of Greece and Denmark, as well as Princess Beatrice and society girls such as Emma Thynn, Marchioness of Bath and Lady Mary Charteris. They were joined by fashion darlings Alexa Chung, Poppy Delevingne, Daisy Lowe and Nick Grimshaw.

Emma Thynn, Marchioness of Bath donned Fendi to celebrate the launch of 'The Fendi Set'

Countess Debonnaire von Bismarck and Mary Charteris

Princess Beatrice looked elegant in a blue navy dress by Sandro Paris

Daisy Lowe and Nick Grimshaw were also on hand to celebrate

Alexa Chung wore an ethereal white dress

Poppy Delevingne sported a flowing maxi dress for the occasion

Princess Olympia who opted for an elegant black dress, attended the bash with close friend Ella Richards, granddaughter of Rolling Stones' guitarist Keith Richards.

Princess Olympia and Ella Richards

“I used to love watching my mother getting ready and also my grandmother on my mom’s side. I was obsessed with clothing and trying on their things – there are so many pictures of me as a little girl wearing my mother’s high heels.” she told us in October 2021 during her cover interview with Hello! Fashion.

Nikolai von Bismarck's girlfriend of seven years Kate Moss was also in attendance with daughter Lila Moss who is signed to her mother's modelling agency.

Lila Moss and Kate Moss

The book features photographs of supermodels such as Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Cara Delevingne and Christy Turlington, all taken by von Bismarck, and marks the centenary of author Virginia Woolf's death. Nikolai von Bismarck spent a year collating the imagery and employed techniques and cameras from the era of Bloomsbury Set to recreate the imagery style of that time period.

Fendi's Kim Jones and photographer Nikolai von Bismarck

The coffee table book was curated and by Kim Jones who has now been artistic director of womenswear and couture at Fendi for a year, another milestone which the event marked. Actress Tilda Swinton, who wrote the preface to the book. Of course Kim Jones and Nikolai von Bismarck themselves were on hand to make sure their glittering guests had a good time and concluded the evening with a book signing.