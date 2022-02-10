HELLO! Road Test: How did the Honda Jazz 1.5 i-MMD Crosstar EX CVT drive on a trip to Derby? We review Honda's hybrid car

The Honda Jazz 1.5 i-MMD Crosstar is described as "sleek" and "sporty", with its hybrid technology promising to deliver a smooth driving experience. Check out our review of the car below plus an expert opinion from our in-house specialist.

The Honda Jazz Crosstar reviewer

I am a 30-year-old professional driving from London to my home city of Derby to meet my baby niece for the very first time.

First impressions of the Honda Jazz 1.5 i-MMD Crosstar

My poor little manual Fiat 500. I tried to stay loyal for as long as I could. When I saw the sky blue Honda Jazz Crosstar, I thought it looked lovely. When I played with the automatic controls, I thought that they were very handy. When the reversing camera made it so that I could parallel park properly for the first time in my life, I was charmed.

But then I turned on the seat heating and all was lost. The Honda Jazz 1.5 i-MMD Crosstar EX CVT had my heart.

How the Honda Jazz 1.5 i-MMD Crosstar drives

Before jumping into the driver’s seat, I was concerned that, since I I drove a car that was invented to nip around the nooks and crannies of Rome, that I wouldn’t be able to handle the Honda’s bigger dimensions, but my fears were unfounded.

Of course driving a bigger car takes some getting used to, but the Honda is so safety conscious that it let me know every time I was too close to anything, making things just that bit easier while getting used to a new car.

The automatic driving was amazing, which shouldn’t come as a surprise - but as someone who has driven a manual ever since passing their test, I had no idea how much I would appreciate it with uphill driving and the stop and starts that London traffic demands. It was completely effortless, particularly thanks to the nifty hand brake button. So simple, so effective!

I loved how smooth and quiet driving the car was. In my usual vehicle, you can feel every bump in the road, making your journey akin to a fairground ride. In the Honda, all I could hear was the dulcet tones of a very engrossing murder mystery (I was listening to an audiobook on the car speakers).

Speaking of automatic, I was big fan of everything being automatic on the Honda, not just the driving. The headlights, the air con, the windscreen wipers. Imagine! I used to think I had to switch those on myself!

The sat nav system is easy to use on the digital driver display, with handy arrows on your dashboard if you’re unable to glance over, and on the motorway, I honestly think I was more relaxed while driving than I ever have been before. There’s something about driving a car that you know is designed for your ultimate safety that made very feel very calm and confident. I also felt very warm, though again, that was probably the seat heaters.

What's the Honda Jazz 1.5 i-MMD Crosstar like for passengers?

Aside from driving my mum and dad to meet their new baby granddaughter, I drove the car solo, so can only imagine the comfort levels while being taken for a spin in the Honda. However, my mum was undeniably impressed by the heated seats, which I switched on without comment to watch her reaction, and both she and my dad, delegated to the back, were very comfortable with the generous space.

We were also impressed by the wide arm rest between the driver and passenger seat, which had two spaces for coffee cups, and small area where a phone can nestle alongside two USB ports for all your - and your passenger’s - charging needs.

There is also something to be said by just how bright the car is. The windscreen and windows are wide and open, letting passengers take in panoramic views that, should you not be focusing on the road (as I of course was), would definitely be a lovely way to pass the journey.

I loved the Hybrid element of this car so much, it is probably the main reason that I would switch from my petrol option (that and thanks to it being much more environmentally friendly, of course). Since it still runs on petrol, it meant that I didn’t have to worry about electric chargers, something that did concern me when a friend admitted it took seven hours for her to charge her car for a long journey, and the full tank of petrol went on and on and on.

Two four-hour motorway journeys and a weekend of tooting around Derbyshire later, and it still had fuel left in the tank. I was very impressed by how much of a money saver this would be, particularly when my personal car, a Fiat 500, can barely go for one long journey without nipping into a Total garage for a top up.

Downsides of the Honda Jazz 1.5 i-MMD Crosstar

This car is like a television remote. You have about a dozen buttons that you know how to function, and you never quite figure out the rest.

The car has so many ultra modern features that it’s definitely tricky to work them all out while belting down the motorway. However, the problem arises when the smart car’s bells and whistle become difficult to ignore.

For example, the safety-first steering system moves the car on its own if it thinks you are over too far to one side, a moment that I wasn’t expecting and scared the absolute bejeezus out of me while driving into Rotherhithe tunnel (and still learning the car’s dimensions, hence the car’s opinion that I was too far to the right).

Another feature was a little green symbol that kept flashing on the dashboard, which irritated me so much that I pulled into a service station and went onto Honda’s live chat to find out exactly what it meant.

Of course, this amazing technology is designed to make your drive as safe as possible, but these little surprises mean that it’s probably not a good idea to jump in the car and be on your way without a second thought, as I did. I would strongly recommend flipping through the manual first to avoid distractions on the road.

Oh, you also have to plug in your phone if it’s an Android, but not if it’s an iPhone, which can run solely on Bluetooth. How come, Honda?!

Honda Jazz 1.5 i-MMD Crosstar expert opinion

HELLO!'s motoring expert Gareth Herincx gives the lowdown: "Honda has worked miracles with the latest Jazz. Once the car of choice for senior citizens, it's now one of the coolest, most advanced superminis on the market. The cute fourth generation model comes in two flavours – standard Jazz hatchback and the cute Crosstar, with its on-trend crossover-inspired looks and raised ride height.

"A rival to the Ford Fiesta Active and Dacia Sandero Stepway, its eager 1.5-litre self-charging hybrid petrol engine (it charges on the go, so there's no need to plug in) automatically and seamlessly selects the most appropriate option from three drive modes – Electric, Hybrid and Engine. Surprisingly spacious inside, safe, packed with tech and a doddle to drive, 50-55mpg is very achievable. Of the two versions, I'd recommend the Crosstar because it's slightly more lively on the road and I prefer it's rufty-tufty looks."

Honda Jazz 1.5 i-MMD Crosstar facts

Price: from £23,175

Engine (self-charging hybrid): 1.5-litre petrol turbo/0.8 kWh battery (combined 107bhp)

Transmission: automatic (CVT)

0-62mph: 9.9 secs

Economy: up to 58.9mpg

Emissions: 110g/km

Luggage capacity (298 litres or 1,199 litres with the rear seats folded)

