Thank you for the memories Ma’am Look back at an extraordinary life of service with 6 iconic HELLO! covers

In her 70 year reign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II made countless headlines around the world. Her dedication to her royal duties were unparalleled – leading her to achieve the title of the UK’s longest reigning sovereign in 2022 – and gracing many covers of HELLO! in the process.

From royal weddings to births of cherished family members to the Platinum Jubilee, we have captured many significant snapshots in Her Majesty’s timeline. Take a trip down memory lane with us as we explore the Queen’s triumphs through our history of iconic HELLO! weekly covers.

11 June 1988

The Queen was first shown on our cover back in 1988, attending the Epsom Derby to watch the world-famous horse races in Surrey. Alongside her mother, Her Majesty was in attendance with the Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, and celebrated the winning horse Kahyasi – taking a photo opportunity with jockey Ray Cochrane.

8 February 1992

Back in 1992, we congratulated the Queen for her 40 year reign – running a 48 page special showcasing her biggest achievements to date. She would continue her reign for a further 30 years, becoming the country’s longest reigning monarch.

26 June 2012

The Queen and the Princess of Wales made an elegant double act following the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee weekend back in 2012. Pictured at a children’s sports event at Vernon Park in Nottingham, Kate caught the giggles following a humourous gesture from Her Majesty – taking William and Kate under her wing with royal engagments in their first year as newlyweds.

1 June 2020

The Coronavirus pandemic struck in 2020 and whilst we were shielding at home, the Queen kept the nation united – adjusting to this new no-contact world by participating in video calls and making her appearances virtually, including a historic address to the nation reassuring us that we would ‘meet again’.

19 April 2021

In 2021, the Queen endured her own personal hardship after the loss of her beloved husband Prince Philip. Recounting their love story, HELLO! paid tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh and his everlasting support. This cover captured the love they shared for one another, expressed through Her Majesty’s loving gaze towards her husband.

13 June 2022

Back in June, we provided extensive royal coverage for Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations – applauding her incredible 70 year reign as Queen. She made a magical appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, beaming with joy as the public celebrated her outstanding service.

Following the Queen's passing, HELLO! will continue to bring you the best in royal reporting. Subscribe to HELLO! Magazine for an offer of £35 for 6 months and read all future coverage in our weekly issues.

Discover our subscription options at hellomagazine.com/subscribe