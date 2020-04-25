Bored during lockdown? Stay entertained by colouring in these incredible royal sketches

With lockdown continuing for the foreseeable future, and schools remaining shut, many of us are working from home while looking after our kids, and it can certainly be difficult when it comes to juggling children's attention spans and work deadlines. But thankfully, Steven Skinner, a talented illustrator, has created some joyous, royal-themed colouring-in sketches in partnership with HELLO!, and they're sure to keep kids and adults alike entertained!

WATCH: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge surprise children at Lancashire School DESC

The first slightly easier and kid-friendly sketch features a lovable corgi, while in the second more detailed one, members of the royal family can be seen on Buckingham Palace's balcony. Simply click on the sketches to enlarge and save onto your desktop, iPad or smartphone. Once they're coloured in, share your kids' creations on social media and don't forget to tag HELLO! – we'd love to share some of our favourites.

The corgi sketch for kids

While it's wonderful to have so much time together as a family, many parents across the country are struggling to balance workloads with the rest of the family's needs, which is why HELLO! has also created a handy, eight-step guide to home-schooling while self-isolating, which can be found here.

The royal family sketch for adults

Advice includes creating your own 'getting ready for work' ritual (ie taking a shower, having a coffee or catching up the news), claiming a workspace and remembering not to prioritise house chores over work.

Another useful piece of advice is to use signals when communicating with younger family members. Establish rules with your children so that they understand when they must not disturb you for anything short of an emergency. Create a series of signs and signals with them so that they know when to be quiet or to leave your office without you having to explain why.

But most importantly – set realistic goals. These are uncertain times for everyone, so it's important to remember that everyone is experiencing a learning curve – try and have fun with it!