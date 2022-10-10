HELLO! Road Test: How did the Volvo XC60 B5 drive on a family trip to Edinburgh? We review Volvo's family-favourite car, find out what we thought!

The Volvo XC60 is a real family favourite. First launched in 2008, its original design became not only Volvo's best-selling car, but also the most bought car in Europe! Generation two launched in 2017 and Volvo has been tweaking and upgrading tech since then.

Ours came complete with a Google Infotainment System, which did not go ignored by any of the family - it's a lot of fun! Check out our review of the family-friendly car below...

The Volvo XC60 reviewers

We’re a family of four, and we were heading off on quite a roadtrip from London to Edinburgh, stopping off in York to break the journey. A serious roadtrip, so we needed a car that would be comfortable to travel in, and to drive.

First impressions of the Volvo XC60 B5

The Volvo XC60 B5 on our road trip - just before we hit Scotland!

This is a fine looking car! It’s gorgeous to look at – ours was a silver and while it is a nice, big, spacious family car, it doesn't feel quite as huge as the XC90 we'd driven before. In fact once behind the wheel this car is very easy to drive indeed. Like any Volvo, this feels like a luxury vehicle, and Volvo's commitment to sustainability, meaning leather has been replaced by recycled materials, doesn't detract from that feeling at all.

The Google Infotainment System is fantastic - huge, like a built in tablet, and literally doing all the functions of your phone thanks to the inbuilt SIM card. It means you can use Google Maps without fiddling about to plug in your mobile, but you can do so much more than that.

It really means access to the Google assistant you might have got used to chatting to around your home. Driving to work and remember you just drank the last of the milk for breakfast? Ask Google to add it to the shopping list. Fancy some music but don't want to press buttons? Hey Google, play my chill out playlist. You can use the assistant to increase the heat, put on the aircon, or even get your home ready if you use Google assistant there!

The Google Infotainment System is fantastic

How the Volvo XC60 B5 drives

We covered just under 1000 miles in 4 legs. We usually rotate driving duties, but I was happy to stay in the pilots seat for the majority of the journey in this car. The supple ride and supportive seats meant there was no cause to swap. That would have meant waking up the front seat passenger who constantly drifted off as the XC60 comfortably ate up the miles.

Our petrol model I feel has a sweet spot in available power at just under 250HP. With some very short slip roads on our route, being confident of always being able to safety merge is a bonus and with foot firmly down it is stable acceleration so there were no complaints from the rear seat passengers.

We had intended to take the car across the Lindisfarne causeway to Holy Island, to test its ruggedness, however the tides were against us, so we only managed a quick photo stop. On the leg up to Edinburgh I happily left the cruise control engaged for the A1 coastal route. The lack of traffic meant we could stay locked on a constant speed. However, on the way home, especially south of York, I wished we had adaptive cruise control as the volume of traffic required a more variable drive.

When it came to navigation, the integrated Google map was fantastic - and unlike some cars I've driven with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, it could be shown on the digital dashboard, meaning there was no need to divert your attention to check directions

I would have preferred dedicated controls for the air conditioning. Whilst the dual cabin climate was great in that both driver and passenger could select their preferred independent temperature, if you do want to tweak the settings mid-drive it is a distraction to have to change it from the touch screen. Parking in London was a doddle as the car is fitted with surround cameras.

The passenger seats are very comfy

What the Volvo XC90 B5 is like for passengers

There were two USB-C ports in the back, so after the normal debate between the teenagers about the pros and cons of the various USB standards and Apple's Lightning alternative, the boys were happily connected on their phones without fear of losing connectivity for the journey.

The front seats have fully integrated head rests, so visibility from the rear seats is slightly obscured, but the panoramic roof as a standard feature providing a bright naturally lit cabin makes up for the forward visibility. Boot space at just under 500 litres was plentiful for our 4 pull along bags and other paraphernalia, so the rear seats could be left luggage free. Leg room and head space was perfect for our above 6ft teen.

What does the Volvo XC90 B5's 'mild hybrid' technology mean?

Ours was a petrol car, and when I read it was a 'mild hybrid' car I assumed it would also come with an electric charger. In fact I was wrong.

The car uses some of its hybrid technology (such as storing elecric charge when the brakes are applied) to create electric energy which is used during journeys without the driver having to think about anything. Honestly I was completely unaware but doing such a huge journey, in the middle of a fuel charge crisis, we were very aware of the cost of petrol, even with spirited driving we were able to comfortably stay at the top end of the published MPG figures.

Its a pleasant change to know that the published figures are realistic. The tank size and the MPG meant we were able to do all the long legs of our journey without having to fill up. However should you get caught short, the inbuilt Google maps gives you the ability to quickly re-route to a petrol station in a few clicks.

Downsides of the Volvo XC60 B5

I guess the only downside of this car for me is that if I was buying a new car, I'd be looking for a hybrid version as certainly in my area of London, on-street charging options are improving and it seems like the right thing to do. But for those without charging optoins, the benefit of 'mild hybrid' is that you can know that your petrol is at least going further.

Volvo XC60 B5 expert opinion

Our motoring expert Gareth Herincx gives his lowdown: "For a mid-sized SUV originally launched in 2017, the Volvo XC60 is ageing well, and after an update in 2021 it's better than ever. Available as either a mild hybrid or plug-in hybrid, it's handsome, practical, classy, comfortable and safe, while the built-in Google-developed infotainment system is an excellent addition.

"The mild hybrid (badged 'B5') combines a small 48-volt battery with a 2.0-litre petrol engine to help reduce emissions and improve fuel consumption. And there's no need to plug in it because the battery is charged on the move by the energy otherwise lost during braking. That said, the fuel economy boost is modest. The plug-in hybrid ('Recharge') is the XC60 to go for if you can stretch to it. With a larger 18.8kWh battery, it can travel up to 48 miles in electric-only mode, which is more than enough for the average daily commute, while CO2 emissions are as low as 25g/km and battery charge time at home is five hours."

Volvo XC90 B5 facts

Price: from £47,460

Power: 2.0-litre petrol turbo engine combined with a 48-volt battery, delivering 250hp

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic, all-wheel drive

Acceleration: 0-62mph in 6.9 seconds

Fuel economy: 31.7 - 36.7mpg

Luggage capacity: 483 litres (or 1,410 litres with the rear seats folded)

