These are the best new registration cars 2022: 12 new cars with the 72-reg plate If you're looking to change car, here's the pick of the newly-launched 2022 models

Traditionally, more new cars were sold in March and September than the rest of the year combined as motorists raced to drive brand new cars with the latest registration plate.

Whether it's a new family car or something smaller for zipping around town in, car drivers often rush to snap up new cars with new plates.

What is the new reg plate 2022?

The two 'age identifier' numbers that change refer to the year and six-month period in which the vehicle was first registered (either March to August or September to February). So, today, on September 1 the current '22' plate (eg AB22 CDE) will change to '72' (eg AB72 CDE).

And if you're looking for a new car, we've chosen 12 brand new models - all launched in 2022 - to whet your appetite…

Best new family cars 2022

Dacia Jogger - from £16,645

One of the new-car revelations of 2022, the Jogger looks like a cross between an estate, a crossover an MPV, and is the latest vehicle to join Dacia's budget range.

Honest and practical, it's an ideal new car for the cost-of-living crisis, offering remarkable value for money. A genuine seven-seater, it's economical, easy to drive and incredibly versatile.

Peugeot 308 - from £25,380

The third-generation of Peugeot's popular family hatchback has serious kerb appeal. Available with a choice of efficient petrol and diesel engines, there's also a plug-in hybrid version which offers up to 37 miles of electric range.

Packed with the latest infotainment technology and safety systems, the new Peugeot 308 is a class act. There’s an estate (SW) variant if you need more space and an all-electric version coming in 2023.

Citroen C5 X - from £27,790

Citroen's big, bold new five-door is an intriguing mix of hatchback, estate and SUV. The C5 X is offered with a choice of either 1.2 or 1.6-litre petrol engines, plus a plug-in hybrid which has an electric-only range of up to 37 miles. In short, it's a breath of fresh air; offering elegance, comfort, refinement and serious value for money.

It's practical too. You can even fit a washing machine in the boot - sideways without flipping the back seats.

Vauxhall Grandland - from £26,720

Originally launched in 2018, Vauxhall has treated the Grandland to a major facelift for 2022 and it's totally transformed a worthy also-ran into a distinctive, comfortable and practical no-nonsense family SUV that delivers good value for money.

Offered with conventional petrol and diesel engines, there's also a plug-in hybrid with an electric-only range of up to 39 miles, making it capable of tackling a typical day’s driving for most UK motorists.

Best new small cars 2022

Citroen Ami - from £7,695

More city mobility solution than car, the cute 100% electric Ami is already a common sight on the streets of Paris and Rome.

At 2.41m x 1.39m wide, this plastic two-seater can fit in the tightest of spaces and has a tiny turning circle of just 7.2 metres (tighter than a London taxi). Top speed is 28mph and it has a range of 43 miles.

Toyota Aygo X - from £15,405

Top marks to Toyota for re-inventing the city car. The funky Aygo X sports chunky crossover looks and is great value for money. It's cosy in the back, but it's fun to drive, safe, economical, cheap to run and well equipped.

What’s more, it comes with Toyota's reputation for dependability, plus warranty protection for up to 10 years or 100,000 miles (whichever comes first), as long as it's serviced at a franchised dealer each year to maintain the cover.

Nissan Juke Hybrid - from £28,750

The latest, much-improved version of the British-built Nissan Juke launched in 2019. New for 2022 is a full hybrid (or self-charging) version, which means that it charges on the move and there's no need to plug it in.

Extra power and better fuel economy complement the already practical, comfortable, well equipped and fun to drive compact crossover that it is. Well worth a test drive.

Skoda Fabia - from £17,800

The latest Skoda Fabia is quite simply one of the best superminis on the market. Affordable and sporting a sharp new look, it's economical and delivers an engaging drive.

Offered as a five-door hatchback (there's no estate option any more), it comes with Skoda's hard-won reputation for reliability and there are some cool colours (Phoenix Orange and Race Blue especially).

Electric Kia Niro - from £27,745

Kia's popular compact crossover has moved on a generation in 2022. Available as a self-charging (or full hybrid), plug-in hybrid (with an electric range of up to 40 miles) or a pure electric (range 282 miles), the Mark 2 Niro is better than ever.

Offering a winning blend of good looks, safety, practicality and comfort it's surprisingly spacious and comes with Kia's superb seven-year warranty.

Toyota bZ4X - from £43,780

Toyota has finally launched its first 100% electric car, and the bZ4X has been worth the wait. With distinctive looks and the latest on-board technology, it has a range of up to 317 miles and it can reach 80% charge in around 30 minutes via a rapid 150kWh connection.

Offering stacks of interior space and a very comfortable ride, this SUV is also pretty handy off-road.

Best new SUVs 2022

Kia Sportage - from £27,250

The new version of Kia's best-selling model boasts a bold new design, hi-tech interior and a range of petrol, diesel and hybrid engines.

A cool car with space for all the family, it's offered as a mild hybrid, self-charging (or full) hybrid and a plug-in hybrid, which has an all-electric range of up to 43 miles. Oh, and don't forget - every new Kia comes with a seven-year warranty for extra peace of mind.

Range Rover - from £99,375

Here's a little inspiration should you be lucky enough to win the lottery. The all-new fifth generation Range Rover is big, luxurious, packed with technology, and drives superbly - on and off-road. But here's the thing - it now has green credentials too.

The latest Rangie is available as a plug-in hybrid too, meaning you can charge it overnight at home and then travel up to 70 miles in zero emissions electric mode.

