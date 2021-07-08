12 of the best family cars with big boots From SUVs to people carriers, these are the new cars with the most spacious storage for prams, pets and more

Family cars need buckets of space – and a big boot is top of the car wishlist.

From room for the dog to prams, luggage, shopping and all the paraphernalia that comes with having kids, most families won’t even consider a car that doesn’t offer a generous, roomy boot.

If you’re looking to upgrade your family car this year, we’ve found 12 of the best new cars with large enough boots to carry all your bits and bobs - and a whole lot more.

The best people carriers with big boots

Ford S-Max

Ford's stylish people carriers are good to drive and hugely practical for growing families.

With a versatile rear seat that can fit three children in a row, the S-Max is packed with storage spaces for all that clutter, including a large glovebox, big door pockets and cup-holders. New for 2021, a frugal self-charging petrol hybrid joins the diesel engine options.

Luggage capacity: 702 litres (boot space with five people) – 2,305 litres (total space with rear seats folded)

Vauxhall Combo Life

Available as a five or seven-seater, and in two lengths, the affordable Combo Life is brimming with clever storage solutions, including a large, aircraft-style locker in the rear boot space. New for 2021, there’s an all-electric version - the e-Life.

Luggage capacity: 597/2,700 litres

The best estate cars with big boots

Skoda Superb Estate

The Skoda Superb should be top of your list if you're looking for a speedy, spacious, big estate.

Also available as a roomy hatchback, it has ample room in the back for passengers (large and small) and clever storage solutions. Choose between petrol and diesel engines, or go for the impressive plug-in hybrid version.

Luggage capacity: 660/1,950 litres

Volvo V60

Arguably the best-looking estate car on the market, the V60 is comfortable, safe, and is a dream to drive.

Storage is good, with plenty of compartments for smaller items, while boot space (unusually) is the same whether you go for a petrol or diesel engine - or the plug-in hybrid.

Boasting serious kerb appeal and oozing Scandi chic, the V60 is, brilliant, but if you need even more space, then its big brother, the V90, could be right up your street.

Luggage capacity: 529/1,411 litres

The best compact SUVs with big boots

Ford Puma

Launched in 2020, Ford's sporty Puma is already a fixture in the UK’s top 10 best-selling cars list. With refreshingly different looks, it's entertaining to drive, economical, well-equipped and cleverly packaged.

Available with a mild hybrid petrol engine, there's also a seriously fast ST version. Despite its compact dimensions, the boot (which features an 80-litre 'Megabox' lower load compartment) is large enough for luggage and more.

Luggage capacity: 456/1,216 litres

Citroen C3 Aircross

The C3 Aircross has definite appeal to buyers that want to stand out from the crowd. It’s also spacious, well equipped, easy to drive and there’s a good choice of efficient petrol and diesel engines.

Not only do the 60:40 split rear seats fold down, but they can slide forward, increasing the boot size to 520 litres.

Luggage capacity: 410/1,289 litres

The best mid-sized SUVS with big boots

Hyundai Tucson

New for 2021, Hyundai's dramatic Tucson family-sized SUV features unique "hidden lights" (invisible when off), plus "jewel-like" running lights.

Just about all physical knobs and buttons have been eliminated in the cool interior, which is dominated by a 10.25-inch infotainment screen.

Available with petrol mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid engines, this is competitively priced and comes with a five-year warranty. With stacks of room in the rear for passengers and luggage, it's well worth a test drive.

Luggage capacity: 620/1,799 litres

Mazda CX-5

The CX-5 gets top marks for refinement and driving engagement, making it one of the best SUV packages on the market.

Available with a range of petrol and diesel engines. there's plenty of space in the back for passengers. The boot isn't the biggest in its class, but it's still more than adequate for most families.

Luggage capacity: 506/1,620 litres

The best seven-seater SUVs with big boots

Kia Sorento

New for 2021, the new Sorento has already been crowned Car of the Year by leading motoring title Carbuyer. Offering comfort, space, practicality, state-of-the-art tech and luxe materials, it boasts superb kerb appeal.

Available as a self-charging hybrid, plug-in hybrid or diesel, it comes with a seven-year warranty and gives premium rivals a run for their money.

Luggage capacity: 616/2,011 litres

Peugeot 5008

Peugeot's striking 5008 is well made, comfortable, versatile and surprisingly agile on the road for its size - it should be on everyone’s big SUV shortlist.

The 5008 swallows shopping and luggage, plus there’s a deep pocket below the centre armrest and large door bins for storing smaller items. Choose between economical petrol and diesel engines.

Luggage capacity: 952/2,150 litres

The best hatchbacks with large boots

Skoda Octavia

Not only is the Octavia dependable, it offers reliability and space.

You can choose between petrol and diesel engines, plus new mild hybrid and plug-in hybrids - the latter offering some of the lowest CO2 emissions.

Luggage capacity: 600/1,555 litres

Honda Civic

The latest Civic is one of the most distinctive five-door family hatchbacks on the market.

Spacious, safe, comfortable, and a pleasure to drive, two turbo petrol engines are on offer – a 1.0-litre three-cylinder and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder.

Luggage capacity: 478/1,580 litres

