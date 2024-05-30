Read Joe Biden's surprising response to Donald Trump's guilty verdict

President Joe Biden has broken his silence following the decision by a New York jury to convict Donald Trump on all 34 felony counts in his hush money trial.

"There’s only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: At the ballot box," Biden simply tweeted 20 minutes after the verdict came in, with a link to a fundraising campaign.

© Twitter Joe Biden's tweet in response to Donald Trump's guilty verdict

What did the Biden Campaign say about Trump?

Biden 2024's communications director Michael Tyler added in a statement: "Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain.

"But today’s verdict does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality. There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box. Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for president.

"The threat Trump poses to our democracy has never been greater. A second Trump term means chaos, ripping away Americans’ freedoms and fomenting political violence — and the American people will reject it this November."

© Handout Trump's mugshot from Fulton County Jail after he was booked on 13 charges related to an alleged plan to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia

What did the White House say about Trump?

Ian Sams, a spokesperson from the White House Counsel’s office, said: "We respect the rule of law, and have no additional comment.”

What did Mike Johnson say about Trump?

Mike Johnson, the Speaker of the House, claimed that "the American people see this as lawfare, and they know it is wrong—and dangerous".

In a statement, the Republican speaker called it "a shameful day in American history," and added: "President Trump will rightfully appeal this absurd verdict—and he WILL WIN!"

Was Trump found guilty?

On Thursday, May 30 2034, a jury of 12 Americans found the former president guilty of 34 counts in the case brought forward by Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg.

The trial began on April 15, one year after the presumptive Republican presidential nominee was charged with 34 felony counts for falsifying business records in an attempt to silence his alleged mistress, Stormy Daniels, ahead of his 2016 run for president.

© Chip Somodevilla Donald Trump, Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump walk across the South Lawn of the White House in 2019

Bragg claimed it impacted the decision of the 2016 election, which Trump won over Hillary Clinton.

When will Trump be sentenced?

Trump will be sentenced on July 11, 2024.

© Getty Donald Trump appears ahead of the start of jury selection at Manhattan Criminal Court on April 15, 2024

What did Trump say about his conviction?

Reacting to the guilty verdict news, Trump continued his recurring spiel that the trial was rigged, telling reporters outside the courtroom: "Our whole country is being rigged right now. This was done by the Biden administration in order to wound or hurt an opponent, a political opponent," and emphasized that the "real verdict" would come on November 5, election day.