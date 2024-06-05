Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Why Amanda Knox is being re-convicted of slander years after she was cleared of Meredith Kercher's murder
The conviction of Amanda Knox for the murder of Meredith Kercher has long attracted global attention

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
2 minutes ago
Amanda Knox could be seen crying as she lost her bid to overturn a slander conviction in Italy, 17 years after she was initially accused of the murder of her flatmate, 21-year-old Meredith Kercher.

The American woman was eventually cleared of the murder in 2015, and released from prison four years after her initial conviction in 2011 - but she still faced a slander ruling for wrongly accusing her employer of the murder during an interrogation.

US Amanda Knox arrives with her husband Christopher Robinson (L) at the courthouse in Florence, on June 5, 2024 before a hearing in a slander case, related to her jailing and later acquittal for the murder of her British roommate in 2007. The American was only 20 when she and her Italian then-boyfriend were arrested for the brutal killing of 21-year-old fellow student Meredith Kercher at the girls' shared home in Perugia. The murder began a long legal saga where Knox was found guilty, acquitted, found guilty again and finally cleared of all charges in 2015. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)© TIZIANA FABI
Amanda Knox arrives with her husband Christopher Robinson (L) at the courthouse in Florence, on June 5, 2024

Here is everything you need to know, as Amanda Knox has been re-convicted for slander.

Why was Amanda accused of defamation?

PERUGIA, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 30: Amanda Knox attends her appeal hearing at Perugia's Court of Appeal on September 30, 2011 in Perugia, Italy. Amanda Knox and Raffaele Sollecito are awaiting the verdict of their appeal that could see their conviction for the murder of Meredith Kercher overturned. American student Amanda Knox and her Italian ex-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito, who were convicted in 2009 of killing their British roommate Meredith Kercher in Perugia, Italy in 2007, have served nearly four years in jail after being sentenced to 26 and 25 years respectively. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)© Oli Scarff
Amanda Knox attends her appeal hearing at Perugia's Court of Appeal on September 30, 2011

Amanda was convicted of the defamation of her former employer, Patrick Lumumba in 2009. She was sentenced to three years in prison, which was deemed served by the time she was formally convicted, as she had been in prison awaiting her murder trial.

Amanda had worked part-time for the bar owner - and during a 2007 interrogation, she accused him of the murder, which led to his arrest and two-week incarceration.

The then-20-year-old signed two statements about the accusation prepared by police, but later cast doubt on her accusation with a handwritten note, which led to her conviction of slander.

The court ruling in the retrial

SEATTLE, WA - MARCH 27: Amanda Knox speaks to the media during a brief press conference in front of her parents' home March 27, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. Knox and Raffaele Sollecito have been acquitted by Italy's highest court in the murder of British student Meredith Kercher, who was killed in her bedroom on November 1, 2007 in Perugia. Standing with Knox are her fiance Colin Sutherland (L) and mother, Edda Mellas (R). (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)© Stephen Brashear
Amanda Knox speaks out after being acquitted in 2015

The 36-year-old appealed this final conviction, after being exonerated in 2015, and acquitted for a different defamation charge where she claimed to have been struck by policewomen during her interrogation.

The Italian court, including two judges, a six-jury panel and two alternates, upheld the decision that she was guilty of slander. 

PERUGIA, ITALY - OCTOBER 03: Amanda Knox breaks down in tears after hearing the verdict that overturns her conviction and acquits her of murdering her British roommate Meredith Kercher, at the Perugia court on October 3, 2011 in Perugia, Italy. American student Amanda Knox and her Italian ex-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito have won their appeal against their conviction in 2009 of killing their British roommate Meredith Kercher in Perugia, Italy in 2007. The pair had served nearly four years in jail after initially being sentenced to 26 and 25 years respectively. (Photo by Pier Paolo Cito - Pool/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Amanda Knox in tears after hearing the verdict that overturns her conviction and acquits her of murdering her British roommate Meredith Kercher, at the Perugia court on October 3, 2011

During the emotional trial, the 36-year-old mother-of-two apologized to the court for not trying harder to retract the accusation against Mr Lumumba. She said that she was a young person in an existential crisis when she accused him: "I did not know who the assassin was."

Amanda filed her appeal on the basis that the European Court of Human Rights had ruled that the Italian police had violated her rights during interrogations, as she was not provided with a lawyer or an interpreter. Her appeal claimed that her accusations against her former boss were made during these interviews, in which it was claimed she had also implicated herself. 

Will Amanda go back to prison?

She will not serve any more jail time, as the sentence counts as time she already served in prison.

The murder of Meredith Kercher

A reproduction made 06 November 2007 of an undated picture shows British exchange student Meredith Kercher in Perugia. Italian police brought three people in for questioning 06 November 2007 over the 02 November 2007 murder of Kercher in the university town of Perugia, including the victim's American roommate. One of those arrested knew 21-year-old Kercher, who was found dead with her throat slit in her room in an apartment she shared with other exchange students in Perugia. AFP PHOTO / STR ITALY OUT (Photo credit should read STR/AFP via Getty Images)© STR
Meredith Kercher, pictured, was found dead in 2007

Amanda was accused of the murder of her flatmate Meredith in 2007, who was found dead in her locked bedroom by police in their shared apartment. The 21-year-old English woman's throat had been cut and she had been sexually assaulted.

Amanda, her then-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito, and a third person called Rudy Guede were convicted of murder and sexual violence and imprisoned. The case attracted global attention.

LONDON - DECEMBER 14: A floral tribute with photographs of Meredith Kercher is shown at her funeral on December 14, 2007 at Croydon Parish Church, South London. Three people are being held by police after Meredith Kercher's body was found in her flat in Perugia, Italy on November 2, 2007. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)© Peter Macdiarmid
A floral tribute to Meredith Kercher at her funeral in 2007

The murder convictions for Amanda and Raffaele were overturned in 2011, due to an independent review of key forensic evidence, but that acquittal was then overturned by Italy's supreme court in 2013 and they were convicted again in 2014. By this point, Amanda was back in the US and didn't attend this trial.

It was only in 2015 that Amanda and Raffaele were definitively exonerated of the murder by Italy's highest court, who voided the 2013 re-conviction.

Where is Amanda now?

The 36-year-old is married to author Christopher Robinson and has two children. She wrote the memoir Waiting to Be Heard in 2013.

