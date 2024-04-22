Why is David Beckham suing Mark Wahlberg for millions? All about his business once worth $1B

David Beckham and Mark Wahlberg have somewhat of a complicated history with each other, and it just got rockier – in the courtroom.

The Arthur the King actor, 52, and the soccer superstar, 48, first crossed paths when the latter, along with wife Victoria Beckham and their family, moved to Los Angeles, and Mark wasn't too happy about it.

Back in 2009, he told the Daily Mail: "Man, the Beckhams. It used to be so quiet on my road… Then David moves in with his family. Suddenly we've got paparazzi hanging out day and night. Now they'll follow any car that drives down the road," adding: "I'm not telling Beckham to take his family home. I'm just not sure why he came to America in the first place," and that "we don't want your soccer."

Recommended video You may also like TRAILER: Beckham on Netflix

Though they went on to establish a friendship later on, over 15 years later, that friendship seems no more, as David is taking Mark to court. Below, catch up on everything to know about their legal feud.

Why is David Beckham suing Mark Wahlberg?

David is suing Mark – more specifically, DB Ventures is suing F45 Training, which the latter partially owns – over an endorsement deal he alleges he was "duped" into signing; he signed on as the fitness brand's global ambassador in August of 2021.

Per court documents obtained by TMZ, the complaint was first filed in May of last year, and in them David's team claims he never received the $10 million he was offered in their contract negotiations, nor money from the compensatory stocks he was allegedly also promised, as they were withheld until after the company's value dipped.

MORE: Mark Wahlberg gives rare update on family life with four children

Per The Sun, Mark's team has refuted the complaint, and filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

© Getty Mark and CEO Adam Gilchrist during F45's IPO day in July of 2021

Does Mark Wahlberg own F45?

Mark owns over 30% of F45; he has operated as chief brand officer since it launched in 2013, and founders Adam Gilchrist and Rob Deutsch are also named in the suit.

F45 – which hails and franchises its fitness centers from Australia and is based in Austin, Texas – offers a "life changing gym and functional team training," and their website further reads: "With each session, you'll experience the elite, proven benefits of combining high-intensity interval training (HIIT), circuit training, and functional training in order to provide you with the results you’re looking for – all in just under an hour."

MORE: Inside Mark Wahlberg's epic $100m Sydney mansion

When the company filed its IPO in July of 2021, it had a valuation of around $1.4 billion, however the Sydney Morning Herald reported in October of last year that it had suffered a financial loss of over $370 million in the two years after.

© Getty David at the launch of F45's DB45 training in Miami in 2022

What is David Beckham's net worth?

David, who started his career with Manchester United in 1992 when he was 17, today reportedly has a net worth of $450 million.

MORE: Victoria Beckham shows off toned arms in steamy photo with shirtless David Beckham

He retired in 2013, and since 2018, he has been focused on his expansion of Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami, known as Inter Miami CF or Inter Miami, which he owns (and has Lionel Messi as its star player).

© Getty The Wahlberg brothers also own a burger chain

What is Mark Wahlberg's net worth?

From music (remember Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch?) to acting, Mark's career dates back to the late 1980s, and per Forbes, as of 2020, he has a net worth of $58 million, however it has since been reported it is closer to $400 million.

MORE: Inside Mark Wahlberg's four kids' unexpected living situation amid surprising $16 million home sale

In addition to his investment in F45, he also has stakes in his family's burger chain, Walhburgers, which he founded along with his brothers Paul and Donnie Wahlberg in 2014; it has over 90 locations across the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.