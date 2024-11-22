HELLO! and ProRata.ai join forces to revolutionise AI content compensation

HELLO! is excited to announce our partnership with ProRata.ai, a business that has created the technology to allow attribution of AI search results to the publisher it sourced the content from, and the subsequent compensation for that content.

HELLO! joins dmg media, Sky News, Guardian Media Group, Reach PLC, international media group and Mumsnet as partners in the UK and Ireland. Launch partners in the US include The Atlantic, Time, Fortune and Universal Music Group.

Chief Content Officer Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon said: "HELLO! is known as a trusted, reliable and accurate source of content in the very popular fields of entertainment, royalty, and lifestyle so the journalism we produce is extremely valuable to third parties. Our journalism will be the source of many AI queries on popular searches, but being a smaller independent publisher, it can be harder to get fair treatment from the big tech companies. Where it happens - our relationship with Apple News being a good example - it results in a very successful and mutually beneficial partnership.

"The technology ProRata.ai has developed is a really vital step towards fair compensation for the journalism AI is using, and in particular for media companies with smaller voices. We're excited to see how our relationship develops."