Did you know iPhones have this hidden storm warnings function? Be prepared Apple users

After Storm Eunice and Storm Franklin battered the UK, many of us have been left holed up indoors. But did you know iPhone users can turn to their Weather app to find out precise times and locations for any drastic weather change in your area?

Weather app on iPhone

The Apple app allows users to view animated precipitation maps to see the path of a storm and the intensity of upcoming rain and snow. You will also get the chance to explore air quality and temperature maps to see different conditions near you.

All you have to do is make sure that you have the latest version of Apple's iPhone software: iOS 15 installed. Once that is sorted, open the map using the icon in the bottom-left corner of your screen to find Apple's Weather app.

The Weather app can show a timeline of precipitation

Go into the app and tap the map icon in the bottom-left corner. Then tap the three squares stacked on top of each other in the top right.

Click on Precipitation and you'll be able to see a rolling forecast of snow and rain as it moves around you.

Pan and zoom to view other areas of the map or use the list to quickly navigate to other saved locations.

Emergency alerts on iPhone

There's also another option - why not enable your emergency alerts on your iPhone. Your device offers emergency alerts by default if you enable these in Settings.

Open up the Settings app then tap on Notification. Scroll all the way down to the bottom and swipe the button next to Emergency Alerts.

As with many apps, the predictions may not always be exactly right.

