Why Dame Anna Wintour won't ever stop working (and neither will I!)

When VOGUE Editor-in-Chief Dame Anna Wintour was awarded a Companion of Honour this week by King Charles, he asked her if it meant she was going to stop working. "I said firmly, 'no'," the fashion icon shared.

Afterwards, Dame Anna told PA news agency: "I was completely surprised and overwhelmed to be given this great honour. It makes me even more convinced that I have so much more to achieve."

At 75, she is 11 years over the UK state pension age, and at 50, I can relate to her. I can't see myself ever retiring either. I'm lucky that my chosen profession, writing, doesn't require much physicality and work (mostly) makes me feel good. Vital. Valued. It gives me a sense of purpose and achievement.

© Alamy Stock Photo Dane Anne Wintour was made a Companion of Honour

I thrive in a social environment. I love the water cooler chat. I like the fact you meet people of all ages and with differing world views.

I recently heard Will Storr, author of The Status Game, on Paul C Brunson's podcast. He talked about how when we think about craving status, we imagine egotistical politicians or pop stars. But Will argues status is vital to everyone's wellbeing.

It's not about wanting fawning fans, but rather receiving respect and validation from your community or social circle.

I was on holiday recently and there was a man holding court in the pool. He lived in the Chi Chi part of Connecticut and was talking (loudly) about the cash he earned on Wall Street. He couldn't understand how the stay-at-home wives in his hometown were "so damn miserable."

© Rosie Green Work is important to Rosie

They lived in ten-million-dollar houses, he bemoaned. They drove hundred-thousand-dollar cars and could shop where they wanted. "What gives?" he asked.

He was missing the point. These women had been reduced to 'wife of' and 'mother of'. Their 'status' was contingent on their husband and their kids rather than their own autonomy, and again, this is something I could relate to.

© Getty Anna Wintour doesn't plan to stop working

I struggled with self-confidence after the birth of my children. Some people love the baby years because that's when they feel most valued and needed and I get that. But for me, it was the exact opposite. I felt I wasn't all that great at motherhood. I was exhausted. Bedraggled. I loved my children, but I missed my old life. I guess I missed my status and being good at something.

I began to understand why my retired uncles would still go into the office long after they had retired. It was their happy place.

If you are lucky enough to get paid to do what you enjoy why would you ever give it up? I know Anna agrees. Now, an important question, does Gucci do a Zimmer Frame?