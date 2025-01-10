Skip to main contentSkip to footer
I don’t know any 62-year-olds that look like Demi Moore - but plenty who've felt like her
Subscribe
I don’t know any 62-year-olds that look like Demi Moore - but plenty who've felt like her
Demi Moore at the Golden Globes in 2025© Getty

I don’t know any 62-year-olds that look like Demi Moore - but plenty who've felt like her

 Demi vocalised many sixty-something women's experiences, says Rosie Green

Rosie Green
Second Act columnist
2 minutes ago
Share this:

During her Golden Globes acceptance speech for her role in The Substance, Demi Moore said prior to making the film she had hit a "low point." In short, she thought her best days were behind her. 

At 62, Demi's life flipped when, "This magical, bold, courageous, out of the box, absolutely bonkers script come across my desk and the universe told me, 'You're not done,'."

She went on to say that before this accolade she'd been made to feel she was only a 'popcorn actress' - sweet, irresistible even, but devoid of any real, irony alert, substance. But now, in her sixth decade, she is being recognised for her talent. 

Demi Moore wins Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes© Penske Media via Getty Images
Demi Moore's acceptance speech was honest

In an act of sisterly support Jennifer Aniston, 55, re-shared an Instagram post from TV writer @gennefer on her Stories, saying: "There is nothing sexier or more provocative than a woman realising her worth and turning the scars of lived experience into a lightning bolt of sheer, unstoppable radiance."

And that was what was so powerful about Demi's speech, and her film. They expose a truth - that as a society we have been guilty of side-lining women post-forty. Making them feel that they have nothing valuable to contribute. But it finally feels like the tide is turning. 

I read Demi's autobiography, Inside Out, a few years ago. Not the usual puff, it's brilliantly ghostwritten by Ariel Levy and is an honest account of an extraordinary and challenging life. From fishing pills out of her mother’s mouth post her suicide attempt, to the shame she felt at doing threesomes with her younger husband Ashton Kutcher. 

Demi Moore attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty Images
Demi Moore at the Golden Globes

Demi talked with refreshing honesty about eating disorders and the pressure of the beauty standards in Hollywood. For most of my teens and twenties Demi Moore was the beauty standard. Jules in St Elmo's Fire, Molly in Ghost and Diana in Indecent Proposal. We all wanted to look like her. But the lengths she had to go to get there were extreme.

DISCOVER: Demi Moore's 'ridiculous' fitness regime caused her to quit exercise 

When filming for Indecent Proposal (when she was still breastfeeding her daughter) she would get up in the dark and cycle to the movie set, sometimes covering up to sixty miles a day. "I placed almost all the value of who I was on my body being a certain way," she said. 

Demi Moore in Indecent Proposal© Getty Images
Demi Moore in Indecent Proposal

In her Golden Globes speech, Demi said: "In those moments when we don't think we're smart enough or pretty enough or skinny enough or successful enough or basically just not enough — I had a woman say to me, 'Just know, you will never be enough', but you can know the value of your worth if you just put down the measuring stick."

ROSIE'S COLUMN: How I reframed my 5am wake-up time once I hit my 50s 

The irony is, Demi's looks still defy her age. She has the skin, hair and body of someone twenty years younger. In all honesty, I feel she is still using the measuring stick but at least now is recognising the damage it has done. Maybe the next step for Hollywood is to show 62-year-old women as 99.9 per cent of them look on screen? Wrinkles and all. 

Love midlife? Join Second Act today!

blonde woman in a pink jumper holding her head
Say HELLO! to your Second Act

HELLO! originally launched its Second Act hub to reframe midlife and beyond as a celebratory, exciting new chapter full of endless possibilities. From inspirational tales of women who refuse to fade into the background,  to valuable advice on navigating relationships, finances and health issues  – we've featured them all. And such has been the overwhelmingly positive response from readers, we are now turning the hub into a FULL and FREE community where women like you can come together to shape something truly inspiring.

The cornerstones of the community will be two brand new newsletters. One monthly and one weekly. We are really excited about the monthly newsletter which will be themed and written by one of our roster of leading Second Act voices, including our editor at large, Rosie Green. The content will be reserved exclusively for Second Act subscribers.

We are also launching a monthly mentoring series, in the form of a five-minute video sent directly to your inbox featuring financial professionals, hormone specialists, life coaches and more. Again, it will be reserved exclusively for subscribers.

Below we have listed the inaugural benefits, and more will be added as we grow and shape the community. If you wish to help us shape our community, please take part in our one-slide survey here.

Member benefits

  • Monthly newsletter written by one of our Second Act experts 
  • Weekly newsletter curating the best of our online Second Act articles
  • Monthly mentoring videos
  • Ask the expert
  • Competitions
  • Lots of exciting benefits to come...

Sign up to HELLO!'s Second Act newsletter today. This community is as much yours as it ours!

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team!

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Beauty

See more

Read More