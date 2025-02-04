King Charles' photo with Anna Wintour has royal fans all saying the same thing

The King met with fashion royalty at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, and it sparked a major reaction from royal fans.

Dame Anna Wintour was honoured at the investiture ceremony with the Order of the Companions of Honour for services to fashion.

The 75-year-old, known for her signature bob haircut and trademark sunglasses, has been editor-in-chief of Vogue since 1988 and has been in charge of the Met Gala since 1995.

Anna sported a grey checked skirt suit by Alexander McQueen and an amethyst necklace for the occasion, and in a rare move, she removed her sunglasses to accept her honour from Charles.

© Alamy Stock Photo Dane Anna Wintour was made a Companion of Honour

"What a treat to see her without sunglasses and smiling! Congratulations!" one follower commented on social media.

"Wow she actually took her sunglasses off!" another exclaimed.

"Dame Anna looks lovely without her sunglasses on! And should do it more often," a third said.

© Getty Anna Wintour with the late Queen in 2018

Dame Anna is rarely seen without her sunglasses, previously telling the BBC that they are a "prop".

"They help me be seen and not be seen," she said.

Last month, she also removed her trademark accessory as former US President Joe Biden presented her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom – America's civilian honour – at the White House.

But she sparked criticism for keeping her sunglasses on as she was seated alongside the late Queen Elizabeth at British designer Richard Quinn's runway show during London Fashion Week in 2018.

© AFP via Getty Images Anna removed her glasses when receiving the Medal of Freedom from former US President Joe Biden

Dame Anna, who flew in from Dubai and will be going back to New York, said: "It's wonderful to be back at Buckingham Palace and I was completely surprised and overwhelmed to be given this great honour.

"The last time I was here the Queen gave me a medal and we both agreed that we had been doing our job a very long time, and then this morning His Majesty asked me if this meant I was going to stop working and I said firmly, no."

The fashion editor was born in Hampstead, London in 1949 and began her career at Harper's & Queens in the capital, before moving to New York.

She briefly returned to London as Editor of British Vogue from 1985 to 1987 before taking over the helm of the US publication.

