4 super simple money-saving tricks that could lead to a home or dream holiday

They say if you look after the pennies, the pounds will take care of themselves. While you won't become a millionaire overnight, subtle shifts in your spending habits can make a real difference to your savings pot.

With spring around the corner and social plans heating up, now's the perfect time to find smart ways to save, whether you're building a holiday fund or working towards a bigger financial goal. Saving money doesn't have to mean big sacrifices, so here are some easy, everyday ways to save more without feeling the pinch.

Make the most of cashback

Cashback is one of the simplest ways to earn a little extra money while you shop, yet many people still don't take full advantage of it. It might sound too good to be true, but here's how it works: Cashback websites and credit cards partner with retailers and share a portion of the commission they earn when you shop through them.

If you're already planning to buy something - whether it’s flights, insurance, food shopping, or even a new sofa - why not get money back in just a few extra clicks? Sites like TopCashback and Quidco partner with well-known brands, and some credit cards even offer cashback on everyday spending.

Don't forget, though, that the key to winning with cashback is only spending money you would spend regardless, rather than being tempted to buy more than you need simply for the cashback.

Stay loyal with schemes

Behind us are the days of paper loyalty cards; today, loyalty apps reign supreme and the rewards for being a loyal customer are higher than ever. Supermarkets increasingly reward customers who use a loyalty app with discounts on hundreds of products, and coffee shops regularly give loyal customers bonus drinks or snacks as a thank you.

By tapping into the loyalty schemes at shops and restaurants that you regularly visit, you can quickly reap the benefits and over time, points or rewards can accumulate nicely.

Remember to check the T&Cs of each scheme as you might be missing out on benefits like birthday freebies, referral bonuses, or points that can be converted into vouchers.

Embrace discounts

Inflation may have pushed up the prices of plenty of everyday items, yet there are still discounts to be found. With the cost of living still high, consumer spending typically slows down and retailers are looking for ways to get customers to spend their hard-earned cash.

Love dining out but don’t want to pay full price? Major chains such as Pizza Express and Bill's regularly run discounts or promotions, and plenty of restaurants run kids eat free offers throughout the week.

Looking for days out on a budget? Check out websites such as Money Saving Expert for regularly updated deal options to suit every taste.

Tap into tech tools

Make saving as seamless as possible by using technology to help you out. Many budgeting and banking apps have a round-up tool, where any purchases are rounded up to the nearest pound and the spare change is automatically saved or invested.

For example, if you buy a coffee for £2.70, the app rounds it up to £3 and moves the extra 30p into a savings pot. It might not sound hugely impactful, yet you’ll be shocked at how quickly those pennies really do add up.

If you struggle with sticking to a budget, you can also try an app that analyses your spending and suggests ways to cut back.

Ellie Austin-Williams is the author of Money Talks, a Lifestyle Guide for financial wellbeing. Find her on Instagram at @thisgirltalksmoney.