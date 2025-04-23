5 signs you've been visited by a guardian angel and what it means

How many of us would like to think we have a guardian angel – a divine presence who has our back, helping us through life, offering guidance and protection? Well, according to best-selling author and spiritual teacher Kyle Gray, we do.

"The best way for people to know an angel is there is to invite them into their life, and ask for a sign that they're with them," says Kyle, as we catch up to discuss his latest book, Angels Are With You Now.

"That's the thing that excites most people - the idea that you can ask for a sign and then receive it."

© Bob Rafferty Kyle is an angel expert, best-selling author and spiritual teacher

We asked Kyle to give us five signs that show you’ve been visited by an angel, and this is what he said:

"I think the most famous one is the feather. And it can be a feather of any colour, it doesn’t have to be white. If you find a feather and there is no logical explanation for this feather arriving in your path, especially if it happens indoors, that’s a sign that your angel has visited you. I call the feather 'the angel's business card'. It's like their way of leaving a little business card behind when they come to see you."

© Getty "A robin is often a loved one coming to visit you," says Kyle

"The robin. I'm sure you've heard about people seeing a robin out of season. A robin is often a loved one coming to visit you, but I believe that loved ones and angels kind of cross their lines all the time, and they're all watching us anyway."

"Seeing angel numbers. Everyone loves 11/11 – it's becoming a really big thing. Even my cousin came over the other day, and she had 1111 on her nails; she’d had it done at the salon. I was like, 'Now you're just showing off!' So if you’re seeing 1111 on the clock, or when you're driving, or on a receipt, or anywhere, it often means that you are in alignment and there are angels around you."

"Hearing a song that reminds you of either someone in heaven, or it sounds like an answer to a prayer. I don't know if it's ever happened to you, but you're just driving, you're listening to Spotify, and a song comes on that is just so aligned to what you've been thinking about, you're like, 'How did that happen?' It happened to me when I was meditating last night - a 50 Cent song came on in the middle of my meditation playlist, and I was like, 'What is going on?' I had the lights out, it was after midnight. But I know my mum loved rap music - that was her thing."

The last one is 'the feeling'. That's the final sign. It's a feeling that you’ve been visited or there's a presence there. It could show up as goosebumps – or, as I say, angel bumps – like a feeling that there's a presence with you. And when you are visited by a presence that is love, you're not afraid. You're just like, 'Woah, there's something else here', and it feels quite emotional, and it feels like goosebumps. That’s the difference between an angel and a ghost, for example. You feel so warm and fuzzy."

© Getty Seeing a feather can be a sign you've been visited by an angel

There are plenty of other takeaways in Kyle’s latest book, his eighth, including real-life stories of people’s experiences with angels (in fact, in the UK alone 8 million people report to have had experiences with angels and around 35 per cent of the UK population believe in them), his own moving journey through childhood and adolescence, discovering his spiritual gifts, and how to build a relationship with your angel.

"An angel for me is a divine presence that has been with you forever. It's just a guiding energy that surrounds you in your life that you can ask for help, that's really what it is," explains Kyle, who offers online and in-person workshops and courses and has been hailed as 'the hottest name in spirituality'.

"Building a relationship with your angel kind of gives you these little what I call winks in your life, where you feel like something's winking back at you. It's kind of like a cheerleader who’s encouraging you to keep on going."

© Bob Rafferty Kyle new book is a Sunday Times best-seller

"The best way to do it is just to practice gratitude and say, 'Thank you, angels'. It’s like it's my daily mantra. Whenever anything is going right in my life, I just shout, 'Thank you, angels!' And it's not because angels made everything go well, but it's more like, 'Yeah, like I'm celebrating with my angels'.

“So that's one way to do it, but also, if you’re feeling stuck with something and you’re feeling like you can't get through something, try it as an experiment. Just say, 'If there's an angel here, thank you for cleaning this up. If there's an angel here, thank you for sending me a sign of your presence'. And just be open from an experimental perspective, first of all. See what happens.”

One of the main reasons people want to connect with their angels, he says, is because they don’t want to feel alone. "There are so many people who are who have people in their lives but still feel very alone. And your angel helps you feel accepted."

© Getty One of the main reasons people want to connect with their angels, Kyle says, is because they don’t want to feel alone

His brilliant book is clearly resonating with thousands of people, and he’s noticed that the interest in his work – Kyle has been an angel expert for 20 years, starting out reading angel cards before securing a job as an angel columnist in a newspaper – is growing hugely of late. "This sort of thing feels less taboo now, I mean, you can walk into Urban Outfitters or Topshop and buy a rose quartz crystal these days!" he laughs.

To now have a Sunday Times best-seller, he says, is "unbelievable", putting it down to the fact that "so many people are like, 'I can create my own future, I can have a spiritual experience'. Like, 'I don't need to go to a psychic anymore, I can do it for myself'.

© Getty To now have a Sunday Times best-seller is “unbelievable”, says Kyle

"It’s a really curious time, and that’s exciting. People are recognising that they can have a bigger impact on their own experience and, with the surge in wellness and alternative healing, I think that has a big part to play in the conversation."

Angels Are With You Now by Kyle Gray, published by Hay House, is on sale now. Visit kylegray.co.uk