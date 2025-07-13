Who is Conner Smith, the 24-year-old country star charged with killing elderly woman in car accident?

Country star Conner Smith is finally speaking out about a devastating incident.

Last month, the "Somewhere In A Small Town" singer was involved in a fatal car accident, where he struck a pedestrian, an elderly woman, in a crosswalk in Nashville.

Now that he has been officially charged, he's addressing the tragedy. Read on for what to know about him and the incident.

© Getty Images Conner performing the day of the accident

Who is Conner Smith?

Conner is a 24-year-old country singer originally from Nashville, Tennessee.

Per his website, he signed his first publishing deal as a teenager, and made his debut with his 2022 project DIDN'T GO TOO FAR, which featured the Top 40 hit "Learn From It," and the TikTok viral single "I Hate Alabama."

© Instagram The singer spoke out a month later

What happened

On June 8 in Nashville, Conner was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Silverado when he struck a 77-year-old woman who was identified as Dorothy Dobbins.

The incident took place sometime around 7:30pm, when the victim was crossing within the boundaries of a marked roadway in Downtown Nashville, per a press release at the time.

The press release further states that preliminary findings indicate that Conner was traveling northbound at the time and failed to yield the right of way; he showed no signs of impairment, and he was subsequently released by law enforcement.

© Getty Performing the day before the accident

What he's said

One month after the incident, Conner issued a statement on Instagram. "Four weeks ago, I was involved in a tragic vehicle accident that resulted in the loss of a life," he wrote, adding: "Not a day has gone by that I haven't grieved, prayed, and mourned for Ms. Dobbins and her family."

"I ask that you continue to lift the Dobbins family up in prayer by name, asking for God's peace to surround them each day," he went on, before noting: "Out of respect to everyone involved and to give space for grieving, I made the decision to step away from shows these past few weeks." Conner had a slew of performances scheduled for June that were ultimately cancelled.

His statement continued: "I have always found that making music and playing shows is a place of healing for me — but for this moment, it was important to take time away."

© Getty Images He made his debut in 2022

What happens now

Conner was charged with failure to yield the right of way resulting in death, a Class A misdemeanor, which in Tennessee is punishable by up to 11 months and 29 days in jail, and/or a fine of up to $2,500, per Massengill, Caldwell & Coughlin.

He is set to appear for booking on the citation on August 7.