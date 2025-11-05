Meet New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's famous wife he met on Hinge

The highly contested (and highly publicized) New York City mayoral election finally ended with a victory for Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani, the first South Asian, the first Muslim and the first Millennial elect in the city's history. He will be the city's youngest mayor since 1892, running on a platform of affordable housing, fare-free public transit, LGBTQ+ rights, and more. He beat Independent candidate (and former governor) Andrew Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa. And right beside him through it all has been his new wife, Rama Duwaji.

The 28-year-old was right by her husband's side throughout his entire campaign over the past year. In his victory speech, Zohran, 34, addressed her as well, saying: "To my incredible wife, Rama, hayati [the Arabic word for "my life"], there is no one I would rather have by my side in this moment, and in every moment."

While Zohran has been one of the most public-facing politicians over the past year, with a grassroots campaign that has seen him canvas at locations like bodegas and gay clubs, his wife has stayed out of the spotlight in comparison, especially given how fresh their marriage is. But she is just as influential of a figure as her husband in a completely different space.

Read on for all you need to know about Rama Duwaji, from her professional and personal life, her marriage to the mayor-elect, and her role in his campaign…

© Getty Images Who is Rama Duwaji? Rama Sawaf Duwaji was born in 1997 in Houston, Texas to Syrian Muslim parents from Damascus. She moved to the United Arab Emirates when she was nine and raised primarily in the Middle East before moving back to the United States for her education. She obtained a BFA from Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts, followed by an MFA from School of Visual Arts in NYC, moving to the city in 2021.



© Instagram What does Rama do? Rama is an artist, known for her ceramic work and illustrations. As an illustrator and graphic designer, she has amassed an impressive portfolio, with her work appearing in the BBC, The New Yorker and The Washington Post, as well as working with companies like Spotify, Tate Modern and Apple. She is also an animator, recently showcasing much of her work with Vogue. Her art primarily focuses on her Arab heritage, with much of her recent pieces being pro-Palestine, as well as supporting the victims of the Sudanese Civil War and in Gaza. On her website, she writes of her art: "Using drawn portraiture and movement, Rama examines the nuances of sisterhood and communal experiences."

© Getty Images Rama and Zohran's relationship It's a modern love story! Zohran and Rama met on Hinge in 2021, when the former had newly been elected a member of the New York State Assembly. In October 2024, they finally made their relationship official (and public) with Zohran announcing their engagement. He then revealed on social media that they'd held a private nikah (an Islamic marriage ceremony) in December, a civil ceremony at New York City Hall in February 2025, and one in Zohran's native Uganda as well.



© Instagram Rama's role in her husband's campaign Unlike many other politician partners, Rama has chosen to stay out of the spotlight, refraining from sharing any direct references to her husband's campaign. Her one exception was in June, sharing some cozy photos with Zohran to celebrate his nomination as the Democratic candidate for mayor, simply captioning them: "Couldn't possibly be prouder." However, behind-the-scenes, she has been an active participant in his campaign. CNN reports that she's been influential in creating his brand image and helping design his logo and iconography, while being by his side for key moments like the debate, important speeches, as well as his victory address. She has declined interviews over the past year, citing a desire to place the focus on Zohran's campaign and being uncomfortable with the newfound attention.