Meet New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's famous wife he met on Hinge
Mamdani was elected the mayor of New York City over competitors Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa, assuming office with his wife on January 1, 2026

Democratic socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani, who won the Democratic primary for mayor of New York City, attends an endorsement event from the union DC 37 on July 15, 2025, in New York City. Weeks after Mamdani won the Democratic primary for mayor, various wealthy interest groups have begun to mobilize against the 33-year-old state assemblyman. Mamdani has vowed to freeze rent hikes for a year, make buses free, and increase taxes on wealthy New Yorkers. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that he will continue his run for New York City mayor after losing to Zohran Mamdani in last month's Democratic primary.© Getty Images
Ahad Sanwari
2 minutes ago
The highly contested (and highly publicized) New York City mayoral election finally ended with a victory for Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani, the first South Asian, the first Muslim and the first Millennial elect in the city's history. He will be the city's youngest mayor since 1892, running on a platform of affordable housing, fare-free public transit, LGBTQ+ rights, and more. He beat Independent candidate (and former governor) Andrew Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa. And right beside him through it all has been his new wife, Rama Duwaji.

The 28-year-old was right by her husband's side throughout his entire campaign over the past year. In his victory speech, Zohran, 34, addressed her as well, saying: "To my incredible wife, Rama, hayati [the Arabic word for "my life"], there is no one I would rather have by my side in this moment, and in every moment."

While Zohran has been one of the most public-facing politicians over the past year, with a grassroots campaign that has seen him canvas at locations like bodegas and gay clubs, his wife has stayed out of the spotlight in comparison, especially given how fresh their marriage is. But she is just as influential of a figure as her husband in a completely different space.

Read on for all you need to know about Rama Duwaji, from her professional and personal life, her marriage to the mayor-elect, and her role in his campaign…

New York City Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani (R) celebrates alongside his wife Rama Duwaji (L) during an election night event at the Brooklyn Paramount Theater in Brooklyn, New York on November 4, 2025. New Yorkers elected leftist Zohran Mamdani as their next mayor November 4, 2025 broadcasters projected, on a day of key local ballots across the country offering the first electoral judgement of Donald Trump's tumultuous second White House term.© Getty Images

Who is Rama Duwaji?

Rama Sawaf Duwaji was born in 1997 in Houston, Texas to Syrian Muslim parents from Damascus. She moved to the United Arab Emirates when she was nine and raised primarily in the Middle East before moving back to the United States for her education. She obtained a BFA from Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts, followed by an MFA from School of Visual Arts in NYC, moving to the city in 2021.

Rama Duwaji takes a selfie in front of her clay ceramic set, shared on Instagram© Instagram

What does Rama do?

Rama is an artist, known for her ceramic work and illustrations. As an illustrator and graphic designer, she has amassed an impressive portfolio, with her work appearing in the BBC, The New Yorker and The Washington Post, as well as working with companies like Spotify, Tate Modern and Apple. She is also an animator, recently showcasing much of her work with Vogue

Her art primarily focuses on her Arab heritage, with much of her recent pieces being pro-Palestine, as well as supporting the victims of the Sudanese Civil War and in Gaza. On her website, she writes of her art: "Using drawn portraiture and movement, Rama examines the nuances of sisterhood and communal experiences."

Democratic Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani and his wife, Rama Duwaji, votes at The Frank Sinatra School of the Arts on November 04, 2025 in the Queens borough of New York City. Voters in NYC are voting for who will be replacing Mayor Eric Adams between the front runner New York Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani and New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo and Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa. More than 735,000 people have voted early, according to the Board of Elections, more than four times as many as in the 2021 contest. This election also has other city offices on the ballot, as well as six proposals.© Getty Images

Rama and Zohran's relationship

It's a modern love story! Zohran and Rama met on Hinge in 2021, when the former had newly been elected a member of the New York State Assembly. In October 2024, they finally made their relationship official (and public) with Zohran announcing their engagement. He then revealed on social media that they'd held a private nikah (an Islamic marriage ceremony) in December, a civil ceremony at New York City Hall in February 2025, and one in Zohran's native Uganda as well.

Rama Duwaji shares a selfie with her "I Voted Early" sticker in front of a poster of her husband Zohran Mamdani on Instagram© Instagram

Rama's role in her husband's campaign

Unlike many other politician partners, Rama has chosen to stay out of the spotlight, refraining from sharing any direct references to her husband's campaign. Her one exception was in June, sharing some cozy photos with Zohran to celebrate his nomination as the Democratic candidate for mayor, simply captioning them: "Couldn't possibly be prouder."

However, behind-the-scenes, she has been an active participant in his campaign. CNN reports that she's been influential in creating his brand image and helping design his logo and iconography, while being by his side for key moments like the debate, important speeches, as well as his victory address. She has declined interviews over the past year, citing a desire to place the focus on Zohran's campaign and being uncomfortable with the newfound attention.

New York mayoral candidate, State Rep. Zohran Mamdani (D-NY) stands with his mother Mira Nair, and father Mahmood Mamdani as they celebrate during an election night gathering at The Greats of Craft LIC on June 24, 2025 in the Long Island City neighborhood of the Queens borough in New York City. Mamdani was announced as the winner of the Democratic nomination for mayor in a crowded field in the Cityâs mayoral primary to choose a successor to Mayor Eric Adams, who is running for re-election on an independent ticket© Getty Images

Zohran's family

The couple aren't the only influential voices in their family, either, with Zohran himself being the child of Mahmood Mamdani and Mira Nair. His father Mahmood, 79, is a Ugandan academic, serving as the chancellor of Kampala International University in Uganda as well as a professor at Columbia University. His mother Mira, 68, is an acclaimed Indian filmmaker, earning an Oscar nod for her debut project Salaam Bombay! and earning plaudits for films like Mississippi Masala and Monsoon Wedding.

