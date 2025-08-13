RFK Jr.'s wife Cheryl Hines finally addresses state of marriage 1 year after reporter scandal

Cheryl Hines is speaking out for the first time since taking on a vastly different role.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm alum, previously best known for playing Larry David's on-screen wife, has virtually become MAHA First Lady, since her IRL husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. became Donald Trump's Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Now, not only is she speaking out about standing by her man, but also about the affair rumors that plagued the couple after it was widely reported that the anti-vaccine activist had an inappropriate relationship with former New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi.

© Getty Images Cheryl and RFK Jr. at The Kennedy Center on June 11

Speaking with The Wall Street Journal, Cheryl first expressed confusion at the backlash RFK Jr.'s departure of the Democratic Party, endorsement of Trump, and his many often dangerous policies have faced.

"At first, you're thinking, Wow. Why are they so angry or disappointed?" she said, adding: "Some people can’t even, I don't know, they can't even talk about it. It's really rather strange, actually."

And though Cheryl hadn't previously vocally stood behind her husband's MAHA schpiels, she appears to now be on the same page, riskily suggesting: "Is science ever settled?" noting: "Everything's changing. Technology changes. Everything changes."

© HBO The actress was on Curb for over 100 episodes

"I feel very connected to MAHA," she maintained, standing by a movement represented by ideas (such as drinking raw milk, an aversion to vaccines or fluoride in water) that have been largely criticized by scientists, doctors and other experts.

Then the rumored affair, which RFK Jr. has for the most part denied. Last year, Olivia, who previously wrote a feature about RFK Jr. for New York Magazine, was put on leave from the magazine which stated she "engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign," who CNN has reported was the former presidential candidate.

© Justin Sullivan She stood by her husband during his presidential campaign

In a statement to People at the time, the reporter, 31, who split from her fellow reported fiancé Ryan Lizza, said that "the nature of some communication" between herself and "a former reporting subject turned personal," though noted "the relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict."

"I don't think there's any point to going through every rumor and headline to try to defend or explain it," Cheryl emphasized, and further shared: "Bobby and I talk about everything, so that's how we move through everything, and we're really good friends, and we trust each other."

© Getty Images Cheryl has since become effectively MAHA first lady

She reiterated: "One would deduce that we love each other and are still married and whatever we’ve been through is behind us."

The WSJ interview was timed with the release of her forthcoming memoir, Unscripted, which will release in November, and feature more insight into her marriage and actress-to-MAHA rep evolution.